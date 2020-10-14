Case numbers in York County increase by 22 in three days

YORK – York County has had 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last three days, according to local health officials.

A total of 67 new cases were confirmed in the Four Corners Health District in that timeframe as well. That brings the cumulative total in the district to 944 – this is the total number of cases during the entire pandemic.

The jump in cases brings York County’s cumulative total to 291.

Seward County has had 17 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 340.

Polk County has had 17 new cases, bringing the total there to 139.

And Butler County has added 11 new cases for a total of 174.

Meanwhile, testing continues throughout the health district.

There have been 3,236 tests administered in York County since the pandemic began. In Seward County, there have been 3,231 tests given. In Butler County, 1,775 people have been tested. And in Polk County, there have been 862 tests.

Hospitalizations have grown over time. In Seward County, 17 people have required hospitalizations and 12 have required the same in York County. Nine people have been hospitalized in Butler County and eight have required same in Polk County.