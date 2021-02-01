Case involving law enforcement pursuit bound over to District Court

YORK – The case against Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln – which involves fleeing from law enforcement and the possession of drugs – has been bound over to District Court.

She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are now pending in District Court.

This case began last November when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested her and her passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, after a pursuit in York and Seward Counties. Deputies from the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in the effort.

At a late evening hour, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.