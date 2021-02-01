Case involving law enforcement pursuit bound over to District Court

YORK – The case against Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln – which involves fleeing from law enforcement and the possession of drugs – has been bound over to District Court.
She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are now pending in District Court.
This case began last November when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested her and her passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, after a pursuit in York and Seward Counties. Deputies from the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in the effort.
At a late evening hour, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The suspect vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.
Inside the vehicle, troopers found methamphetamine and marijuana.
Shafer was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and numerous traffic violations. The formal charges against her are now operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a controlled substance, both of which are Class 4 felonies that carry possible maximum sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.