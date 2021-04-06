Case involving burglary tools, meth bound over to District Court

YORK – Dustin Petersen, 31, of York, is formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools after a traffic stop in which deputies discovered illegal items.

According to court documents, a deputy was on regular patrol during the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle turn south onto Highway 81 – there were no license plates on the vehicle.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and Dustin Petersen was identified as a passenger.

It was determined that there was a warrant for his arrest in York County.

The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was denied. So the deputy called for the county’s canine unit to be brought to the scene.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the drug dog, Justice, was deployed and indicated that there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted and deputies allegedly found a bag containing methamphetamine. They also found burglar tools, including bolt cutters, hammers, pray bars, gloves and metal files. It was noted that Petersen had a warrant for burglary out of York County and he had been charged with burglary in Sutton.