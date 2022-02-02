Case involving 82 pounds of marijuana bound over to District Court

YORK – The case against a woman caught with 82 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County has been bound over to District Court.

Amy Taylor, 58, of Sacramento, Calif., has been charged with two counts of possession of schedule 1/2/3 controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felonies; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped Taylor’s car because of strange and suspicious driving patterns as she drove down Interstate 80 and then proceeded to quickly exit at the Waco interchange, according to court documents. It is alleged she also failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of the off-ramp.

The trooper’s affidavit filed with the court said Taylor was the driver. It was found that she had a revoked license out of California.

The trooper also notes in the affidavit she displayed many nervous mannerisms.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Located in three suitcases were 74 heat-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing approximately 82.4 pounds total. Located in the rear cargo area was one glass jar with approximately 2.8 pounds of THC wax. Located in a bag in the cargo area was one container holding approximately nine grams of psilocybin mushrooms. There was also a gray book bag holding 14 grams of marijuana and in the rear cargo area were two packages of marijuana and more THC wax. In Taylor’s purse, troopers said they found a bag with five grams of marijuana and $2,351 in cash.