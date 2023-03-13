YORK – The case against Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles, California, has been dismissed. This was a situation where she was caught with nearly 20 pounds of cocaine in York County.

The case was dismissed upon a motion filed by the prosecution.

The case began last fall when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80, in York County. The trooper followed a vehicle to the York interchange, because of traffic violations and suspicious activity, according to court documents.

The trooper followed the vehicle to a truck stop at the York interchange where he spoke with the driver and lone occupant, Ambriz. The trooper says in the affidavit filed with the court that she was “taking short rapid breaths and her entire body was rapidly shaking.

Ambriz gave the trooper paperwork that said the vehicle had been rented in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 and was due in Stateline, Nevada on Sept. 18.

Due to Ambriz’s behavior, the trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle which was granted by Ambriz.

During the search, it was discovered that material was loose on middle row seats and when the trooper pulled back the fabric he saw a brick-like object wrapped in black electrical tape. The package tested positive as cocaine, weighing 19.9 pounds, which is a substantial amount.

Ambriz had earlier pleaded not guilty to possession of more than 140 grams of cocaine, a Class 1B felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. She also pleaded not guilty to having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

A status hearing was held this past week, during which the charges were dropped.