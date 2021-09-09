Case count still high, but recent trend starting to show hopeful slight decline

YORK – The number of new COVID cases in the Four Corners Health District (which includes York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties) is still very high, but it is slowly starting to trend ever so slightly downward, according to information provided by Four Corners health officials.

The most recent information from the health department shows there were 166 new COVID cases confirmed in the health district in the past seven days. While that number is high, it is lower than it had been for recent seven-day stints, including one weeklong period in which the number of new cases exceeded 200.

The trend of new cases has been going upward since July and the slight downward trajectory seen in the last few days is the first time in over a month. However, the new case counts remain the highest they have been since last December.

The dashboard for the York Public Schools is updated constantly and is showing lower numbers than last week.

According to the YPS dashboard, five students/staff were out of the elementary school due to testing positive for COVID. There were two such students/staff at the York Middle School and just one at the high school on Wednesday – but those figures turned to zero, at both schools, on Thursday morning, which is excellent news.