Case against former Centennial superintendent bound over to District Court

SEWARD – This week, former Centennial superintendent Tim DeWaard waived his preliminary hearing in Seward County Court and the case has now been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

DeWaard resigned last July after allegations surfaced about an inappropriate relationship with a teenager at the school.

Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston alleges DeWaard had knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered the child's life or physical or mental health.

The charge carries a possible sentence of up to three years' imprisonment if he's convicted.

DeWaard, 56, was arrested July 13 on suspicion of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, but Elston filed only the child abuse charge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He has been out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

In the affidavit for DeWaard's arrest, Deputy Seward County Sheriff Lisa Borges said a teenage boy came forward alleging that what started as innocent conversations on Snapchat had turned into locked-door meetings in DeWaard's office, where DeWaard allegedly had the boy sit on his lap, embraced him and touched his inner thigh over his clothes.