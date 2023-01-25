CASA volunteers, the voices of children in dark times

YORK -- If your New Year’s resolution is to serve your community, look no further than making a difference in a child’s life through York’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.

Since the global outbreak of COVID-19, the number of child abuse cases whether be physical, psychological or neglectful has spiked, reported Elizabeth Hain, York County’s CASA executive director.

“We have 66 abused and neglected children in York County, and we are serving 33 of those,” said Hain. “This is the highest number of children we’ve ever had at any given time here in York County. In a typical calendar year, we see mid-40s, so the fact that we are seeing more than that is insane. With that said, we are serving a record number.”

Hain’s role as a director is the recruitment and supervision of volunteers who are the voices of children facing domestic violence, neglect and emotional abuse. Every volunteer goes through a thorough interview, background check followed by six to eight weeks of a hands-on, interactive training program to prepare them for advocacy. Once the intensive training is complete, they are sworn in by the York County judge and are sent on their way to serve children in the court system.

Hain said, “We never assign a case, they get to decide if there is one they want to work with. I would be doing a disservice to the children if I was just assigning at random. Some people feel called to serve with the teens and others want to work with the tiny ones.”

After finding a perfect fit, the trained volunteers are appointed by the judge and assigned to be the “eyes and ears” of the court.

Hannah Miller, a CASA volunteer of three years said, “I’ve been involved in my CASA life since May 2020. The impact I feel I’ve made on this youth and her family is being the one constant person for them. Over the past three years, my youth and her mom’s attorneys have changed, she had three caseworkers, multiple foster homes and group homes, and two judges who oversaw her case. The one thing she never had change was me, as her CASA, and I’d like to hope that has made an impression on her life. To have an unconditionally committed person who is with that youth through the highs and lows, someone to listen to them and process through thoughts and feelings can make all the difference in helping that youth heal and grow.”

These children are not just another statistic or a number, but these are children who have needs and wants. They are children who have dreams and a whole future ahead of them. When the world shut down due to COVID, some children lost their safe haven where they had support and were receiving care throughout the day. Hain said feelings of isolation, depression and stress creeped into the homes of these children, leading to them being neglected and abused.

Hain said, “I think COVID put a lot of parents in situations they were not prepared for, whether that be having their children at home and having to homeschool or losing their jobs and having to find other means of financial support. There was a lack of social interaction and support. I think it drove a lot of well-intentioned people to do things they wouldn’t normally do. Another big one is I believe we have a very thriving interstate community. There are many hotels, gas stations and food options, and that brings a lot of traffic into York, both good and bad. It can make York a hub for human trafficking and drug trafficking. Parents who already are stressed have access to those vices and in return, the children suffer.”

The volunteers play an integral part in opening their hearts to these children and showing them that they matter. Hein said they have a huge responsibility on their hands as volunteers. They visit the child once a month, conduct interviews and make observations with every person in the child’s life including the parents, grandparents, foster parents, teachers and therapists. Regularly they communicate through phone calls and emails with this team of providers.

Anna Johnson, a CASA volunteer of two years said, “My favorite aspect of this role is building a caring, trusting relationship with these children so they know they truly matter. I want them to know that I’m not going anywhere and will be there to support them and cheer them on. My goal is to make a positive impact on the children and families I work with, providing a sense of security to rebuild that foundation of trust and confidence to create a healthy future they can look forward to.”

When filling out the CASA report, CASA volunteers have big decisions to make. The reports discuss what they have seen in the households, what the situation is and how it affects the child, and what they want to see happen going forward.

Hain said, “CASA’s really great because we aren’t bound by a lot of red tape as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services or a lawyer. We can be a lot more candid in our reports. We’re also known as the ‘friend of the court’ and the judge really appreciates what we do and values our advocates' opinions.”

While the CASA volunteers are the voice, Hain said it takes a team of educators, health care providers and people within the community to recognize when a child is in an abusive situation. The common signs are big changes in behaviors or moods, withdrawal from class or friends, poor hygiene and unsuitable clothing for weather, attention seeking behaviors or unexplained injuries.

“They can look for physical marks, but a lot of times those don’t indicate abuse because children are already playing around, so you have to be careful with that,” said Hain.

CASA is always looking for volunteers to help change a child’s story. To become a volunteer, you can schedule an interview with Elizabeth Hain by emailing director@casaforyork.org.

If anyone detects a child who may be facing child abuse or neglect, they can call the Child and Adult/Elder Abuse in Nebraska Hotline of 1-800-652-1999 or visit casaforyork.org/hotlines.