CASA makes a mark with its first garden tour

“We had a little over 80 participants which was impressive to us because a lot of the tickets sold within the last 48 hours,” Hain said. “There was a very steady flow of people at the house where I was helping.”

The event received mostly positive feedback from the people who attended. People especially liked the rhubarb slush that was offered at Aloha and Tom Schmid’s house.

“People seemed to be really impressed with the diversity of the gardens,” Hain said. “Some of the places were big and expansive over multiple acres, and others had more of an intimate, quaint and inviting feel.”

The organization’s members said they were really appreciative of the homeowners for opening their gardens for the event.

“We are a very well-oiled machine. We have really great community support, and really eager volunteers. It’s not too often that we face a lot of hiccups. We are very fortunate to be able to do what we do so successfully.”

Hain said the estimated profit of the event should be between $2,000-$3,000, but they are waiting for the final results within the next few days.