CASA makes a mark with its first garden tour

YORK COUNTY -- CASA of York County had previously held a home tour for York residents during the winter, but due to safety reasons relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was transformed to a home garden tour instead.
Executive Director of CASA, Elizabeth Hain, has been a part of the group in York County for the past three years. She got involved in the organization after previously spending time as an intern in Seward County for two years.
Hain attended Concordia University where she majored in psychology and behavioral science.
“Working for CASA came about because of my internship,” Hain said. “I started doing it to get college credit and work towards my degree, but I really just fell in love with the mission and what they do for kids. It felt like a great opportunity when this job opened up.”
According to a statement about CASA’s mission, “CASA for York County supports and provides volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children, enabling them to thrive in a safe, permanent home.”
Hain said the idea of having a home garden tour was brought up by some of the board members after a few of them said they had seen local communities participating in a similar event.
The event was held on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. The participants of this year’s event were Todd and Carol Faller, Aloha and Tom Schmid, Kelly and Virginia Holthus, Jordan and Kirby Crawford, and Chris and Tonya Warneke.
“We had a little over 80 participants which was impressive to us because a lot of the tickets sold within the last 48 hours,” Hain said. “There was a very steady flow of people at the house where I was helping.”
The event received mostly positive feedback from the people who attended. People especially liked the rhubarb slush that was offered at Aloha and Tom Schmid’s house.
“People seemed to be really impressed with the diversity of the gardens,” Hain said. “Some of the places were big and expansive over multiple acres, and others had more of an intimate, quaint and inviting feel.”
The organization’s members said they were really appreciative of the homeowners for opening their gardens for the event.
“We are a very well-oiled machine. We have really great community support, and really eager volunteers. It’s not too often that we face a lot of hiccups. We are very fortunate to be able to do what we do so successfully.”
Hain said the estimated profit of the event should be between $2,000-$3,000, but they are waiting for the final results within the next few days.
“The profits from the event will go toward volunteer recruitment efforts in order for us to be able to recruit more people,” Hain said. “We currently have 26 volunteers, and we are always looking for more.”
The board is unsure sure if they will hold another garden event next year. The board will meet again to decide what their opinions were.
The garden event was CASA’s last event of the year, but Hain said there are other ways to help. The website has the volunteer application, and people can learn more about what the organization does.
Hain said she has learned several things while being a part of CASA in York County.
“Just because you don’t see the abuse or neglect, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening, Hain said. “A lot of people think cute little Nebraska towns are picturesque and quiet. They think surely nothing like that happens in York, but it does. It has taught me an increased awareness for children.”