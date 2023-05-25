Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORK – Puffs of color filled the air as walkers and runners took to the pavement, making a statement about preventing child abuse and neglect. Family groups, individuals, Court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers and lots of kiddos turned out for the fun afternoon, which included a bounce house, snow cone treats, sidewalk chalk, balloon creations and face painting.

Forty-six participants took part in the walk and 5K run with others from the community gathering to support children in foster care and the Court Appointed Special Advocates of York County. More than $5,000 was raised, an amount which includes a $2,500 match from the Modern Woodmen of America and the generous sponsorships of area businesses.

CASA's Executive Director Elizabeth Hain is grateful to the community for coming out.

Hain said, “Proceeds from the event will go back into CASA programming. The funds that were raised will all go towards training and support. Support which will help prevent child abuse here in York and make a difference for other children already in the system due to abuse and neglect.”

“Here in York County, there are currently 72 abused and neglected children, and so this fundraiser is really crucial to help ensure our mission of providing these children a voice in court,” said Hain.

Hain said the issue of child abuse can often be hidden. “It’s important to continue to bring more community awareness to our mission and the reality that there are kids in our very own community that need a voice in court,” she said. “This problem exists, and it’s important to rally as a community so we can solve it collaboratively.”

The CASA for York County Color Run is an annual event. Organizers are already looking forward to next year and hoping to continue to see increased numbers of participants.

As the event drew to a close, children and adults sported their once-white, now colorful t-shirts and big smiles, knowing they had stepped out and taken a stand against child abuse and neglect.