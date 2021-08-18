CASA, Corteva help students go back to school

YORK -- With the help of Corteva Agricscience, CASA was able to provide school supplies and backpacks for around 80 children in York County.

CASA helps children in the area who are victims of abuse or neglect. The organization held the supply drive so families and children could be ready before school started in York on August 12.

Once the children in the CASA organization were able to pick their supplies, it was opened to the rest of the public who might be struggling to afford items for the back-to-school season.

“We unloaded the backpacks and organized everything in boxes,” CASA Executive Director Elizabeth Hain said. “The kids could come through and look at their school list. We tried to make it as similar to a shopping experience as we could.”

This year, there were 219 glue sticks, 89 boxes of crayons, 45 containers of glue, 30 3-ring binders, 75 backpacks and 146 notebooks donated to the children in the area. The total numbers were counted for each item.

If any supplies are left over from the supply drive, CASA donates back to the local schools. Most of the supplies were taken from the donation event.

“It’s so exciting to see them pick which backpack they want for the year,” Hain said.

Hain said the organization is so grateful to have Corteva donate items each year.