July 7, 1952 – August 8, 2023

Cary L. Noreen, age 71 of York, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Stromsburg. He was born on July 7, 1952 to James and Esther (Jones) Noreen in Keenesburg, Colo. On August 23, 1975, he was united in marriage to Janet Weigle in York Springs, Pa.

Cary worked in construction and was a carpenter. He loved working with his tools and was a ‘fixer’. He enjoyed watching westerns.

Cary is survived by his wife, Janet of York; sons, Kevin (April) Noreen of Plainview and Boy; grandsons, Zachary and Boy’s son. He is also survived by his brother, Fritz (Phyllis) Coyle; sister-in-law, Sue Coyle, all of Greeley, Colo.; sisters, Vicky (Beal) Holland of Milliken, Colo. and Penny McClain of Loveland, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Coyle and sister, Kathy.

Cary’s wishes were to be cremated so there will be no viewing, visitation or services. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.