Career fair opens opportunities to students

Gookin is a junior from Rye, Colo., looking for experience in the agribusiness field.

For some students, this was their first professional networking event. The night before the career fair, the PBL (Professional Business Leaders) chapter held a “resume night” to help students prepare a noteworthy summary of their skills and work experience.

“I’m super thankful we were encouraged to come because it was nice to meet people from the community and to learn about the organizations in the county,” shared Kailey Hamm, a junior from Pratt, Kan.

“I want to see all my options and job opportunities before I graduate,” shared Tamas Sebestyen, a junior from Szekesfehervar, Hungary. “It’s great to see all the areas available even if it does not apply to my major. This kind of networking is a great experience.”

When asked if this new knowledge made Sebestyen think about staying in York after graduation he answered, “Absolutely. You never know what’s going to happen but it’s really good to know that if I choose to stay in York, I have all these options.”