YORK -- Local students shuffled into Holthus Convention Center Tuesday morning for Regional Career Day hosted by the York County Development Corporation.

The 100-plus students were split into four groups. The groups had the opportunity to visit with 27 area business professionals across different industries including: education, health sciences, entrepreneurship, skill and technical sciences, business, marketing and management, communications and information systems, human services and government, manufacturing, agriculture, natural resources and food.

The professionals were located in different meeting rooms for break-out sections. They discussed what they wish they would have known in high school, high school experiences that shaped them into who they are now, how they got involved with their industry and what educational background and knowledge their job now requires.

April McDaniel, representing Kopsa Otte, gave a motivational discussion about how having a positive mindset and behavior is the best way to change negative situation into something positive. McDaniel quoted Oprah Winfrey, “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.”

McDaniel said, “There’s not always going to be someone to hold you accountable, so you are the one who now has to hold yourself accountable.”

McDaniel encourages students to figure out what they want to do through hobbies and activities and “make a job out of it.” She said, “When you are listening to panelists and speakers, take notes and when you go home, think about those one or two or three points that stood out to you. Write down those goals.”

The keynote speaker for the event was motivational speaker Ginger Johnson. She has worked with great leaders, teams and organizations to do their best work by tapping into the incredible possibilities that meaningful connection creates. She has presented TED Talk, written books, put on events and has a YouTube Channel to promote and teach human connection in the workplace.

The second guest speaker was Stephen Postier from Henderson State Bank who spoke to students about personal development goals and how to achieve them, how to get involved within a rural community, the many career opportunities in York and how to get started.

The job fair returned for the second year. The purpose of having the job fair at the event is to benefit both employers and current high school students who are looking for advancement opportunities right after high school.

Committee partners for the Regional Career Day were York Public Schools, Heartland Community Schools, McCool Jct. Public Schools, York College, Southeast Community College and the York Area Chamber of Commerce.