YORK – Ben Fuller, representing Carbon Solutions, will be addressing the York County Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

His appearance before the board comes two weeks after Bold Alliance Director Jane Kleeb visited with the county board about her group’s concerns about carbon pipelines.

Carbon Solutions is in the process of garnering easements for such a pipeline through York County – it would run from the ethanol plant east of York to Central City where it would connect with another ethanol plant. The carbon dioxide is a byproduct of the ethanol-making process and would be collected at those sites before being transported to a holding facility in North Dakota.

Two weeks ago, Kleeb said she had concerns about landowners’ rights and the safety of these types of pipelines. She also encouraged the county to create local regulations pertaining to these types of pipelines.

Fuller will likely address the concerns that were raised two weeks ago – the company was not present during Kleeb’s presentation.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will continue discussion about a grant for the juvenile diversion program.

• A variance request, filed by Lucas Gruber, will be considered.

• A grant application, filed by York University with the York County Visitors Bureau, will be considered. Funds are being sought for improvements at the Freeman Center.

• A letter of engagement with Woods/Aitken will be considered.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.