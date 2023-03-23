YORK – Ben Fuller and Eric Welsch from Summit Carbon Solutions – the company working to create a carbon capture pipeline that will have a leg through York County – met with the York County Commissioners this week, stating they are gaining on easements in York County and throughout Nebraska.

The pipeline would connect 33 ethanol plants (including the plant just east of York) which would transport carbon dioxide (a byproduct of ethanol production) to an underground storage area in North Dakota to be sequestered forever.

In York County, the pipeline would run from the York plant to Central City – so it would have considerable length through this county.

Fuller said the “purpose of the pipeline is to help ethanol plants lower their carbon score and stay competitive.”

Fuller has been visiting the county board on a quarterly basis, to keep them informed about the process.

“The last time we were here was in December and at that time, we had about 28% of the easements (needed for the project) in the county. Now we are at 41% with 7.69 miles of voluntary easements. Statewide, we are at 59.86% or 189.73 miles,” Fuller told the county board members. “So far, we have paid $1.7 million in landowners in York County and $31 million in Nebraska.”

Fuller and Welsch said the company has submitted road crossing permits with the county’s road department and they’ve talked with the county’s zoning administration about requirements, with the understanding a zoning meeting is coming up in the near future.

Referring to material presented by Fuller, Commissioner Jack Sikes noted that originally, the plan was for 4-inch pipe in York County but now it is being described as six inches in diameter. “How much of a volume difference would that be? I assume it would be a lot.”

“Yes,” Welsch said. “And with that change, we will change the spacing of valves to account for that. This is an ongoing design process.”

“That brings up a good question,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “You have acquired some easements, but as the design changes, if they later have to have a valve on their property as an example, will that have to be re-negotiated?”

“Yes, that would be a different agreement,” Welsch acknowledged.

“Who pays for this?” asked Commissioner Stan Boehr. “Who is paying for this pipeline?”

The Summit representatives said private investors – by investing in their company – pay for this project and in the long run earn federal tax credits.

“There is also the increased value/premium for ethanol that ethanol companies will get,” Fuller added.

“So you are all getting a federal rebate,” said Commissioner Sikes.

“In the form of federal tax credits,” Welsch acknowledged.

“So it is federal dollars, taxpayers’ dollars,” Sikes responded. “In the end, it comes back to the people, the people will pay for it one way or another.”

“Yes, just like ag subsidies and others efforts in that category,” Welsch said.

“The plant here is at the end of this pipeline leg, will they make enough (carbon dioxide) that it will be running through the line all the time?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier.

“It would run as long as the plant is running and would be static throughout operation,” Welsch said.

“What if the ethanol plant shuts down for a bit, for maintenance as they sometimes do?” asked Boehr.

“It just wouldn’t be operating then and that portion of the line would be closed until operations start up again,” Welch answered.

“The place where all this will be sequestered, in North Dakota, are you having an unending easement there?” Grotz asked. “Whose liability would it be . . . let’s say it’s 75 years down the road and it starts leaching poison into the water or who knows what . . . and Carbon Solutions is no longer here?”

Welsch said he didn’t have the specific information on the easement agreements at that particular location, but said the location was chosen as the prime place geologically because “with the bedrock below and above, it will never come out of the ground again.”

“Would this carbon ever be used for fracking?” asked Commissioner Woody Ziegler.

“No, it has no place in that process,” Welsch responded, with Fuller saying such a practice would also negate the ethanol plants’ efforts and subsequent tax credits.

Fuller said the tentative timeframe for construction has been pushed back a bit. “Last time we were here, we were looking at construction to start at the end of 2023, but that has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2024, for now.”

Per Grotz’s request, they will be providing a more detailed map of the proposed pipeline route in York County . . . and will be returning to provide updates about the project’s process.