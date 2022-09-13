Car thief sent to jail for non-compliance

YORK – Non-compliance with post-release supervision, a lengthy criminal history that includes repeated thefts and getting caught with a stolen vehicle in York County has led to a 54-year-old Lincoln man being incarcerated again.

According to court documents and earlier factual basis proceedings provided by the county attorney’s office, the initial case in this situation against Virgil Johnson began when two troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were on Interstate 80 and saw a reckless driver. They said the driver cut off several motorists and he was going 88 mph.

A traffic stop was initiated and Johnson, the driver, couldn’t produce registration or licensing for the vehicle.

They then learned that this particular vehicle had been stolen in Lincoln.

It was noted during earlier court proceedings that Johnson has an extensive criminal record that goes back to 1982, which includes 20 thefts including a robbery.

Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.

But this past week, he was back in York County District Court for re-sentencing because he did not comply with the terms of his post-release supervision. He was sentenced to 120 days in the York County Jail and ordered to pay $976.71 in fines/costs.