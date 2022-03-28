Car crashes into downtown building, prompting evacuation and power outage

YORK -- The York Fire Department was dispatched for a car that ran into the U.S. Cellular building at corner of Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue late Saturday night, March 26.

York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick said the caller reported seeing smoke.

“When Engine 620 arrived on scene, the front window and door area of the store were broken by a car that was still running in the building,” Chief Bestwick said. “The engine crew could hear natural gas flowing into the structure.

“York Fire requested that 911 communications contact Black Hills Energy, in order to shut off the gas,” he explained. “At the same time, emergency responders from York Fire treated the driver of the car, who was released after treatment.”

The York Police Department investigated the crash and property damage.

“When Black Hills confirmed that the building was filled with natural gas, all power was shut down in the downtown area to eliminate any ignition sources and persons were evacuated from surrounding structures including Sun Theater and The Town House apartments,” Bestwick said. “The York Police Department assisted with the evacuations and moving people to temporary shelter in the city auditorium.

“The York County Courthouse officials were contacted and informed that the south side of the building needed to be evacuated and the county jail would have to shelter in place. All intersections were blocked off one block in every direction from the incident. The York Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this,” Bestwick said.

“Nebraska Public Power District personnel arrived on the scene and the only safe way to de-energize the gas-filled buildings was to shut down the downtown power and then move in closer to disconnect the individual meters,” Bestwick said further. “Black Hills was able to get the gas slowed and the natural gas was allowed to evacuate the building naturally, while the York Fire Department remained in a defensive position.

“Building owners were contacted to open up the doors and help with additional airflow while Black Hills monitored gas levels,” he said. “The businesses affected were the Townhouse Salon at 102 East Fifth, Prime at 104 East Fifth, Danial Godwin Investments at 106 East Fifth and the second story of the structure at 106 and ½ East Fifth. Black Hills had to dig up the street to stop the flow of gas and disconnect the building.

“Getting the natural gas to a safe limit took about 2 ½ hours,” Bestwick said. “Residents of the Town House apartments were allowed to return home. After all residents were back in their buildings, YFD cleaned up, returned to the station and was back in service.”

No one was injured.

“York Fire Department would like to thank the York Police Department, Black Hills Energy, Nebraska Public Power District, Mogul’s Towing, York Park and Recreation, York County Communications, York Public Works and the York County Sheriff’s office for their assistance in managing the incident,” Bestwick said.