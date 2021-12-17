Candy Cane Hunt a winter success

YORK – This year’s Candy Cane Hunt at East Hill Park was a great success, thanks to a dusting of snow the night before and temperatures that were just a little warmer than what’s typically seen at this time of year.

The event was put on by the York Young Professionals group and York Parks and Recreation, with help from the York Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Department.

It was the same theory of an Easter Egg Hunt – except it was candy canes for this holiday season.

Officers with both law enforcement agencies were on hand to help the kids.

Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, said the turn-out “was great! We had about 75 kids with their parents show up to participate! We bought over 500 candy canes and then the sheriff’s department and police department surprised us by bringing bags of candy for the kids, too.”

She said the take-home cookie decorating kits, which were given to all the kids, were sponsored by the York Young Professionals.