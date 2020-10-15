Candidates answer questions about city issues

Mogul: I think it’s a good thing to have more people move into our community. I think a lot of folks are missing out on living in the fantastic place that is York, Nebraska. We have a lot of things to be proud of, lots of great amenities. We have a lot of new housing going up right now. We need to do a better job of marketing ourselves. We’re kind of small town in that we have that small town feel where we don’t like to brag about ourselves. We don’t like to put out there the good things we have going on. I think it’s really important that we do that, we need to tell people what we’ve got and why York is a fantastic place to live. But that being said, I don’t want to lose our small town feel. It’s nice to know the people you see in the grocery store and you say hi to. It’s nice to know the people in your church. We need to save that if we can/ But at the same time, we need to do a better job of marketing ourselves. That’s one of the communication things we’ve let go by the wayside over the years. That’s not something that’s brand new, I just think we need to announce what we’ve got going on in York because it’s pretty darn terrific.