Candidates answer questions about city issues

Sorgenfrei said that, “I was somewhat involved with one of these issues in particular and I was attending council meetings after which permits were issued. I think policing of the permits is important. It was important that there were considerations given and the businesses have some incentives to follow the rules. That being said, I’m not sure that the council went far enough in understanding the issue as a whole when this came before them. It was something that came up and kind of blindsided the community as a whole. I felt everyone was playing catch-up to understand the issue from the beginning. I think much more consideration could have been given to the type of need that it serves in the community as well as working with other communities that have already dealt with this issue. A proactive approach is necessary. Being reactive will serve the issue short-term but it won’t solve the longer term. It is important the council considers the issue before them as well as the long-term effects.”