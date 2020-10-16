Candidate forum features questions, answers

Wilkinson: It’s pretty simple – you call the fire department, they need a place to practice . . . (laughing). I’m just kidding. But seriously, it is complicated, this situation we have in York. There are so many properties throughout the city that are run down and/or have a lot of junk in the yards. One big thing might be to form a committee that could find out the reasons why this is happening, find what the city could do about it and look at penalties but as well as what help might be available to help clean it up. It just brings down the whole community feel; it brings down your neighbor’s property value if you don’t take care of yours. And there are people renting to people who are allowing this to happen as well. It is definitely an issue we need to address – considering all the other questions about bringing people to York, it would help if the first thing they didn’t see were houses falling down and junk in yards. That could help recruit people to move here also.