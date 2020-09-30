Candidate for York School Board - Xann Linhart

Name: Xann Linhart
Occupation: Family Nurse Practitioner, State of Nebraska
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the York Public Board of Education?
A: I decided that I wanted to file my candidacy for the York Public Board of Education so that I could be involved in the community and with the school system that has provided education for my children. I feel that this is an opportunity for me to give back to the community.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of being on a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: My education includes both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in Nursing. I am certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a Family Practice Nurse Practitioner. I have worked in the medical field for 27 years and have been a Nurse Practitioner for 20 years. I currently work at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women here in York. I have lived in York for 18 years. I have been active with St. Joseph School including a past member of the school board and past member and president of the Home and School association. I have served on the York Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and have also served on the York County 4-H council and have been a 4-H leader in York County for 10 years. I am also active and involved in St. Joseph Church. I have been active with my children in their many activities with St. Joseph and York Public Schools.
Q: What do you want to see for the present-and the future- of the York School District?
A: I want to see the school district continue to grow and provide opportunities to all of our staff and students throughout the district. In this currently challenging time I think it is important to stay focused on continuing to move forward with providing an education that will be a foundation for success in life.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: I believe that the school district has been fiscally responsible and has shown transparency by publishing the York Public School Annual Report. The district continues to work diligently to manage expenses in line with state aid and revenue. This will become an even greater challenge as we face the realities of educating in a pandemic or post pandemic environment. My experience as a healthcare professional both in the private sector and the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women gives me unique insight into creating a safe and healthy environment to educate our children. I also understand the importance of achieving that goal with finite resources and revenue.
Q: The past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think something could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: The York school district in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Education and Four Corners Health Department has done a great job of getting our kids and teachers back to school safely and timely. The plans the district developed were well thought out and included staff, parents, the local parochial schools and community members to make sure all questions were addressed. As these plans came out the communication through the district to parents and community members was very informative. COVID-19 has taught us the value of having a plan in place for unexpected disruptive issues such as a pandemic. I believe the school district in partnership with the Health Department, parents and community should develop a plan for the next disruptive issue that is ready for immediate implementation and addresses all aspects of education, including health and safety, different methods of learning and tools and capabilities needed. Having a plan that can be implemented quickly and is also agile enough to address any situation will be critical to making sure our children continue to receive the best education possible to prepare them for a successful future.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in York School District?
A: York Public Schools provides a fundamentally sound education for our kids from elementary through high school. We are fortunate to have highly educated teachers throughout our district. We have strong partnerships with the community and colleges to give our kids the opportunity to explore future career options before they leave high school. Our dual credit opportunities for our high school students provides them affordable college credits and classes. Besides the academics York school district has a great variety of extracurricular activities that fit the vast diversity of our kids.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: At this time I do not have any specific projects in mind. I do believe that we need to continue to build on what we have and be able to provide a strong district that will be a reason for families with children to want to move to and stay in York with a quality education being a key factor in that decision.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years.
A: I would like to see the district continue to be fiscally responsible while meeting the ever changing education needs of our kids and increasing the general reserves. I would like to see continued focus on providing quality education while keeping our kids safe and healthy.
