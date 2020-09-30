Candidate for York School Board - Xann Linhart

A: The York school district in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Education and Four Corners Health Department has done a great job of getting our kids and teachers back to school safely and timely. The plans the district developed were well thought out and included staff, parents, the local parochial schools and community members to make sure all questions were addressed. As these plans came out the communication through the district to parents and community members was very informative. COVID-19 has taught us the value of having a plan in place for unexpected disruptive issues such as a pandemic. I believe the school district in partnership with the Health Department, parents and community should develop a plan for the next disruptive issue that is ready for immediate implementation and addresses all aspects of education, including health and safety, different methods of learning and tools and capabilities needed. Having a plan that can be implemented quickly and is also agile enough to address any situation will be critical to making sure our children continue to receive the best education possible to prepare them for a successful future.