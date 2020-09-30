Candidate for York School Board - Nancy Davidson

Name: Nancy Davidson
Occupation: Part owner of J&R Heating and Air Conditioning and JACER Investments
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the York Public Board of Education?
A: I am seeking a seat on the Board of Education for the following reasons. First and foremost, since my relocation to York four years ago, I have had the privilege of being a part of this outstanding community and I would like to contribute to its continued success. Secondarily, I believe whole-heartedly in the importance of our children, their futures, and in creating the best, next great generation of Americans. I acknowledge that those who serve on the board have an extraordinary responsibility to understand their role in our children’s lives and to take that leadership role seriously. After careful consideration I believe I can fulfill that obligation. Finally, I have a passion for the educational development of our young people, and my filing for candidacy demonstrates my desire to serve in the community of York and my enthusiasm for the continued successful development of our youth.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being a school board member. Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I am part owner of J&H Heating and Air Conditioning and JACER Investments. I have a degree in Psychology (emphasis on human development and family studies) and an Evangelical Teaching Certificate from Grace University. Prior to my ownership at J&R Heating and Air Conditioning, I was employed for more than 10 years as a human resources director. I serve as the treasurer on the boards of Eagles Auxiliary #3990 and the Dolphins Swim Team. I am also a member of the Rotary, York Elks Lodge #1024 and I am president of the Parent Teacher League at Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School. As a mother of two young boys, ages six and eight, wife, business owner and active community member I have a vested interest in contributing to the development of the York Public Board of Education. My responsibility as a parent makes the desire to serve not only altruistic, but also has my personal investment. I desire to see York Public Schools reach their full potential. Additionally, my unique perspective as an employer and as a previous hiring director will allow me to contribute a distinctive vision to the board.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the York School District?
A: What I would like to see for the present and future of the York School District is to create a strong, bold emphasis on the entire, whole character development of our children. It is extremely important to make them competitive in a 21st century job market through strong programs in the basics – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Emphasis should be on teaching our children how to think and develop their ability to handle an ever-changing environment where flexibility and the ability to respond to change are extremely important. A strong background in history and civics are essential as well as continuing to excel in academics, athletics, the arts and philanthropic programs. I believe creating positive personal character traits in our young citizens of tomorrow through merit-based achievement is critical to the success of these goals.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: Yes, I do believe that the school district utilizes the funds that they have been appropriated well. Since Nebraska requires school districts to be largely reliant on property taxes, I believe funding, not spending, is the primary issue for York Public Schools, just as this is true for the entire state of Nebraska. Therefore, being diligent to find other available financial resources is imperative. As with any school district, innovating and improving financial goals and objectives is a continuing ongoing project.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for, into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: With the COVID-19 pandemic came a seemingly insurmountable number of challenges for the York School District for the safe physical return of our children to the school buildings. Nevertheless, YPS courageously stepped up and rose to the occasion. Although there are still many variables they are contending with and many unknowns as we go into the cold and flu season, their tireless, selfless work continues. As with any unchartered territory, including this pandemic, we have learned many valuable lessons. While we progress, we can use those lessons learned as tools to move forward rather than focus on the past. One issue I understand to be imperative is timely communication. With COVID-19, the school environment is an ever-changing, fluid situation. Continuing to communicate changes to parents and guardians quickly and efficiently allows the parents to plan and adjust with the school district in an effective manner. Moving into the future with the potential of continued or future pandemics, an emphasis on developing an improved remote learning environment should be a focus. By improving the usage of technology and developing lessons that are more adapted to remote learning, more equitable and better educational outcomes will be achieved. Additionally, implementing comprehensive health and safety protocols that are streamlined for efficiency are necessary. Finally, we need to innovate to discover new ways to train or cross-train individuals, in order to create a pipeline of support staff who will be able to substitute for quarantined or ill administrators and teachers during their absence.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the York School District?
A: There are many positive aspects about children being educated in the York School District. However, the one that stands out to me the most is York’s incredible community support for the children. The sense of pride and enthusiasm, with regards to the continued success of its students, is remarkable. When our children do well within the district the entire town shares in the joy of those children representing our hometown. It really is amazing and it makes all of us in the community very proud of our children and our outstanding schools.
Q: Are there any specific projects that you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: There are several specific projects that I would like to see continued and developed. One is educational technology to improve instruction and learning for all students. By creating programs that focus on technology in the 21st century, students may apply technological advances to the scope of their work, regardless of their field of interest. Second, producing programs that emphasize trade and agricultural skills, in addition to college preparatory courses, have immense value. We should continue to create cooperative education (apprenticeship) programs for students to get practical hands on work experience. This, in conjunction with a classroom-based education, prepares them to transition into the job force and has proven to be extremely valuable. Similarly, creating opportunities for students to participate in dual enrollment programs is another area I believe should have continued focus. We should insure we are working together with other educational or vocational institutions to contribute programs for our students if our district is unable to provide them.
Another area I would like to focus on is the programs for students with special needs, whether these are cognitive or physical. Lastly, we need to keep York’s athletic, music, and arts departments strong and robust. These programs create career, relationship and scholastic opportunities that our children deserve. I believe these are just a few of the specific projects that I would like to see continued and developed in York’s future.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: For our school district to be successful I believe it needs to be a collaborative effort in which the school board works diligently with the school staff, parents and the community to understand local values and needs. Over the course of the next four years I would like to see the school district prioritize continual improvement, educational equity and exceptionalism in our students by giving them skills to be competitive in the local, national and global marketplace. By establishing a clear vision in creating school practices and curriculum with a student-centered environment, I believe the York School district will be a continued success.
