Candidate for York School Board - Nancy Davidson

A: Yes, I do believe that the school district utilizes the funds that they have been appropriated well. Since Nebraska requires school districts to be largely reliant on property taxes, I believe funding, not spending, is the primary issue for York Public Schools, just as this is true for the entire state of Nebraska. Therefore, being diligent to find other available financial resources is imperative. As with any school district, innovating and improving financial goals and objectives is a continuing ongoing project.

A: With the COVID-19 pandemic came a seemingly insurmountable number of challenges for the York School District for the safe physical return of our children to the school buildings. Nevertheless, YPS courageously stepped up and rose to the occasion. Although there are still many variables they are contending with and many unknowns as we go into the cold and flu season, their tireless, selfless work continues. As with any unchartered territory, including this pandemic, we have learned many valuable lessons. While we progress, we can use those lessons learned as tools to move forward rather than focus on the past. One issue I understand to be imperative is timely communication. With COVID-19, the school environment is an ever-changing, fluid situation. Continuing to communicate changes to parents and guardians quickly and efficiently allows the parents to plan and adjust with the school district in an effective manner. Moving into the future with the potential of continued or future pandemics, an emphasis on developing an improved remote learning environment should be a focus. By improving the usage of technology and developing lessons that are more adapted to remote learning, more equitable and better educational outcomes will be achieved. Additionally, implementing comprehensive health and safety protocols that are streamlined for efficiency are necessary. Finally, we need to innovate to discover new ways to train or cross-train individuals, in order to create a pipeline of support staff who will be able to substitute for quarantined or ill administrators and teachers during their absence.