Candidate for York School Board - Matt Holthe

A: As a board member, I think we did a great job responding to the situation. The guidance was constantly changing from the state and decisions had to be made quickly to give parents and patrons time to adapt. There was constant communication between the administration and the board as everything changed. The main thing the board needed to do was support the work our teachers and staff were doing while making sure we were being fiscally responsible. But, truly, the School Board had a very small portion of the school’s pandemic response.

The administration and staff of the school district, from top to bottom, did an extraordinary job responding to this unprecedented situation. The amount of time, effort, and heart put into migrating from educating 1200+ students in person to remote and online in a matter of a week was miraculous. I can’t say enough how much I sincerely admire and appreciate the work every staff member of York Public School did during this pandemic. Not one thing was “easy” or “normal” but everyone adapted and truly showed how much they care about educating the students of our school district. I could not be more proud to say I’m a York Duke!

Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the York School District?