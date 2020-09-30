Candidate for York School Board - Matt Holthe

Name: Matt Holthe
Occupation: Telecommunications Manager at NPPD
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the York Public Schools Board of Education?
A: I am a 2000 York High School graduate and I have a sixth grader, fifth grader, and first grader in the school system. I have a vested interest ensuring York Public Schools is in a strong position to successfully educate the children in this town. I want this school district to succeed as an alum, parent, and patron for many years to come.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management also from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I have been a past member of the United Way of York Board and the Church Council at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. I am a Teammates Mentor, actively involved in our church, and help coach my son’s Knights baseball team. I also have a professional and personal interest in technology that is a great asset to the school board at a time where personal and school-provided technology continues to evolve at a crazy pace.
I have also served on the YPS School Board since April 2013 which opened my eyes to the wide range of talents required to run a school. With Jean leaving the board, I will be the second longest serving member of the board if I were to be re-elected.
Q: What do you want to see for the present - and the future - of the York School District?
A: I want to see our curriculum continue to evolve with the changing needs of employers. I think York has done and continues to do a great job in this area. For students looking to move into college, we are providing them chances to earn college credit so they can enter with enough credit that can be a college sophomore. That’s incredible! For students interested in the trades, York has generated partnerships with several businesses in the area to set up work studies to highlight the outstanding career opportunities in the trades in our town and immediate area. For those looking to head straight into the workforce or at-risk for graduating high school, YPS has implemented the JAG (Job’s for America’s Graduates) Program. This is its first year at York. JAG focuses on building workplace and life skills. Students in this program also receive mentorship from business leaders that can progress into on-the-job work experiences, full time permanent employment or apprenticeship programs.
The future of student education will also need to have an increased understanding of the mental health issues facing our students today. Kids today have a lot of mental stress in their lives inside the school and out. I think our staff does a great job in providing the mental health resources we have available today. However, this need is expanding at a large rate and staffing needs will increase in this area whether it is through ESU6 or by adding York Public School staff.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: I feel like the district has been financially sound and fiscally responsible in my time on the board. The improvement the board is trying to make is to build up the cash reserve. The recommendation for school districts is to have 3-4 months of expenses available in cash reserves. We are not there yet, but we are making some great progress. Based on the numbers on August 31 of this year, we have $1.9 million in the bank. When I joined the board in April of 2013, we were down around $668,000. For reference, a typical month of expenses is approximately $1.3-1.4 million.
It’s a constant balancing act between building a reserve, being fiscally responsible, and not putting a burden on the taxpayers. It’s been a roller coaster with the State Aid in Nebraska. Since I’ve been on the School Board, York has taken in as much as $2.2 million in state aid in 2014-2015 and as little as $166,000 in 2017-2018. That makes budgeting extremely difficult, but also highlights the need to get a reserve built so we can weather a decrease in state aid without affecting the quality of education or the property taxes levied on our patrons.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation?
A: As a board member, I think we did a great job responding to the situation. The guidance was constantly changing from the state and decisions had to be made quickly to give parents and patrons time to adapt. There was constant communication between the administration and the board as everything changed. The main thing the board needed to do was support the work our teachers and staff were doing while making sure we were being fiscally responsible. But, truly, the School Board had a very small portion of the school’s pandemic response.
The administration and staff of the school district, from top to bottom, did an extraordinary job responding to this unprecedented situation. The amount of time, effort, and heart put into migrating from educating 1200+ students in person to remote and online in a matter of a week was miraculous. I can’t say enough how much I sincerely admire and appreciate the work every staff member of York Public School did during this pandemic. Not one thing was “easy” or “normal” but everyone adapted and truly showed how much they care about educating the students of our school district. I could not be more proud to say I’m a York Duke!
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the York School District?
A: I believe York Public Schools does a great job educating all children with a wide range of programs and interests. Academically, our students perform above the state average on NSCAS (Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System) and ACT testing. Teachers use techniques that allow them to challenge kids that are excelling and give additional resources to kids that need help. Students are prepared to enter the next stage of their life journey whether that’s straight into the job force, tech/trade school, or college. Our students also have excellent opportunities in a wide variety of extra-curricular activities. York has award-winning programs in the arts, athletics, and clubs. We also teach students about being responsible with their online presence, social/emotional skills, and other topics as needs evolve.
York Public Schools is also lucky to be in a community that adamantly supports its schools. It does not matter the event - a cruise night to support seniors in a pandemic or an elementary school science fair judged by several “experts” - you can count on support from the community. This is one of the reasons I didn’t hesitate to move back after being gone for college and my first job. Pride in this town and this school is one of the main reasons I feel the need to do my part by staying involved on the York School Board.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: I think the next major project the school district needs to undertake involves space at York Elementary School. When we get a couple of large classes there, classrooms, office space, and computer labs start getting shuffled around. There are options to accomplish this (moving preschool to a separate location or adding on to YES are the two that come to mind first).
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years.
A: There are two tasks I would like to see accomplished within the next four years within the school district: an updated YPS Strategic Plan and increasing the cash reserve up to $2.7 million.
The strategic plan will outline long-range direction for the district and give a clear focus for our future endeavors by clearly outlining priorities for improvement. The planning would be a collaborative effort between staff, parents, students, and community leaders.
The cash reserve currently stands at $1.9 million. Currently, YPS expenses are between $1.3-1.4 million each month. Ideally, York would have a reserve of three to four months worth of expenses. However, that isn’t realistic in a four year period. Getting to $2.7 million would require a surplus of $200,000 per year over the four-year period. This would definitely be a stretch, but possible. The $2.7 million figure would get us to roughly two months worth of expenses putting us closer to the three-four month goal. Increasing our cash reserve allows us to mitigate the volatility in state aid, address any unexpected costs that come up, and achieve higher credit ratings when we seek or refinance bonds for school projects.
