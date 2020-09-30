Candidate for York School Board - Derek Dauel

A: I believe the school district adequately responded to this situation. The district has been and continues to be very forthcoming and transparent about the decisions being made, which is all we can ask for in a situation that is so fluid. I believe our school district and our administrative team did the best job they could handling this and I would not have asked that they change anything. I believe our school district should continue to follow the lead of the Four Corners Health Department. I believe if we listen to our local experts, we will continue to remain in a good place as the pandemic continues, without sacrificing the health or education of our students and staff.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the York School District?

A: I believe one of the positive aspects about children being educated in the York Public School District is the teachers. When I think back about my own experience, I have memories at every level of different teachers. Memories of teachers caring for me when they heard a relative died. Memories of teachers and coaches pushing me to try harder because they saw what I couldn’t. Memories of teachers and coaches telling me what I needed to hear, not necessarily what I wanted to hear. Our teachers and faculty are what make our school district what it is.