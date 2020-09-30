Candidate for York School Board - Brien Alley

Currently, I coach York Knights Baseball and York Parks and Rec T-ball. I am also a member of the York Sertoma Club, Eagles Club, York Young Professionals and an active member at the East Hill Church of Christ.

In the past, I served as the Director of the Youth Leadership York program, coached Optimist baseball and was on the United Way of York Board of Directors.

Q: What do you want to see for the present - and the future - of the York School District?

A: In the present, we need to stick to our plans that we have in place to get through this pandemic safely so that we can get back to what will likely be a “new normal.” My hope is that students do not fall behind as a result of this virus and that we learn new practices that can help us in our illness prevention and safety going forward.

For the future, I want to see the district continue to maintain or lower our property tax levy and I want to see continued growth in enrollment. I want to see every useful resource made available to our students so they can be successful in their learning.

Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?