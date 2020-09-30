Candidate for York School Board - Amie Kopcho

A: Needless to say, there was no way to respond perfectly to the pandemic. This was unchartered territory for the entire world. Did we have perfect plans in place? No... however, did the staff under the leadership of a newly hired Superintendent do the best it could? Yes! I believe that the staff persevered through the extremely hard changes and stayed united through it all. I wish everyone knew how hard our staff worked together to form the Blue Print that is currently in place and is working. Our students are wearing their masks in the buildings and have adapted to their “new normal”. I am always uplifted at our meetings when I hear the administrative staff comment on how well day to day is going. Dr. Bartholomew has worked side by side with Four Corners Health Department and followed all directed measures and stayed transparent with the public. While masks may not be popular with all families, it has become the norm at YPS and it is what will keep our students and staff safe and IN school. I am concerned for what the future might bring, but one thing I have learned is that we can’t go backwards we have to move forward. We have to be flexible and embrace the changes whether you agree personally or not. I am afraid for families having to continue to educate students at home. It is too much to ask families to handle school on their own. We are the lucky ones that YPS has found a way to keep our students in school.