Candidate for York City Council - Vicki (Victoria) L Northrop

A: There are some aspects that I would like to see the community of York improve upon. I would like to see more activities held in the city of York to draw people back into the downtown area. I would love to see the Chamber activities and other community events come back to the York City Auditorium when the renovations are done. This will help bring the focus back to the heart of the city. I believe this would draw a wider variety of shops that would interest our population and visitors to frequent the stores and revitalize the area. I believe that we need to focus on the businesses we have and build on them while continuing to grow our commercial interests.

Another aspect I would like to see us realize in York would be available jobs that offer a higher yearly salary/living wage than what we are currently averaging. I would like to see our citizens be able to live and work in this community and not have to commute in order to find these job opportunities.

Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?