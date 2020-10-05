Candidate for York City Council - Vicki (Victoria) L Northrop

Name: Vicki (Victoria) L Northrop
Occupation: Director of Wessels Living History Farm, Adjunct Graduate Instructor, retired teacher
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: I am proud to file for candidacy for York City Council as a member of the fifth generation of a seven-generation York family. We began supporting the City of York in multiple ways in the early 1900s. I grew up watching my great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents, proudly work, serve, and lead in this community. I am following in the steps of my Grandpa Charles “Tommy” Toms Sr., and my Uncle Paul Toms by choosing a path to public service. I am a graduate of York High School and York College. Because of my family roots, I have always been interested in helping my hometown grow and be successful. Even when I lived away from York, I followed the happenings here, because I care about the community where I grew up and where we planned to retire. Now, I have an opportunity to serve my hometown, where two of my sons have returned to live and where my grandson will grow up. I have a love for the heritage of this community, and I have hope that we can build on that foundation to grow and become more progressive, while providing even better opportunities to new families, professionals, and businesses.
Q: What skills, talents, experience, and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background as well as involvements.
A: My educational background includes:
• Raised in York (family has been in York for seven generations)
• York High School graduate
• York College graduate (AA)
• University of Nebraska-Kearney (BA Education)
• Doane College MA (Curriculum and Instruction)
• Doane College MEDL (Educational Leadership)
• Concordia University EdD (ABD Higher Education)
My Leadership qualifications include:
· Nebraska Administrator’s Certificate
· Master Educator (28 years)
· Servant Leadership Training
· Member, Negotiations Team (15 years)
· Member, School Improvement Team (20 years)
· Member, Advisory Board Hastings Middle School (10 years)
· Team Leader (multiple times)
· Graduate Adjunct Literacy Instructor, Concordia University (7 years)
· Field Supervisor of Student Teachers, Grand Canyon University (4 years)
· Director, Wessels Living History Farm
My York community involvement includes:
• Member, York Auditorium Committee
• Elder/Member, First Presbyterian Church and Choir
• Mentor, York Teammates Program
• Volunteer, Willow Brook Assisted Living
• Instructor, Wessels Living History Farm/Museum
• Substitute Teacher
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: As a community, we have made progress despite facing some difficult financial, economic, and philosophical challenges. I want to see the City of York engaged and focused while continuing to work together toward a common goal using our diverse strengths, backgrounds, and experiences. I want to see young families find opportunities here that set us apart from other communities. I want to see our business community continue to be successful while welcoming future economic growth.
“Heritage and Hope” is my campaign slogan. I want to serve the people of York through my passion, care, and concern for the continued strength and longevity of York while maintaining our current assets.
Q: The City has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: When answering the question about the balanced budget for the fiscal year, we need to remember these numbers can be deceiving. It is good to have money in reserves, and currently, we need to be especially careful with our decisions. We do not have to spend every penny we have just because we have it. Emergency funds are a necessary item (as we are experiencing due to the pandemic).
Additionally, I want the taxpayers to be made aware that some of this money in reserves is there because we are not paying for the positions or benefits of Fire Chief, Director of Public Works, City Engineer, and a few other city positions that are unfilled. What happens to that money in reserves when those positions are filled? Where is this money going to be found? In the research I have done, it is recommended to have at least $3 million in cash reserves for a city like York. I would not begin any new major/high-cost projects.
If we could afford to spend money from this fund, I do have some thoughts. I have visited with several members of the York community, and some common issues that were shared concerned downtown parking, additional downtown revitalization grants, continued façade improvements, advertising, marketing to bring in customers, and continuing to improve chamber involvement. We need to think of new ways to promote increased sales for York’s downtown store owners. I would also like to see us work toward an even more appealing downtown area with foliage, benches and sitting areas, and nice-looking trash receptacles. I have seen this type of investment return positive results to communities like ours. I would love to see more entrepreneurs choose York as a business location, while we positively build a more cohesive downtown community. I believe this would encourage more families to stay here to shop and draw more customers to York from the surrounding area.
I would also like to see York continue to get the old wastewater treatment plant area cleaned up and repurposed. That part of town has a good start with the new apartments and the work that has been done to clean up the area west of them. I believe this would improve the environment around the walking/biking trails that are enjoyed by so many.
Above all, I believe the voters of York should have an informed voice in these decisions.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: There are many positive aspects about living and working in the city of York. It is a wonderful community with a top-notch school system, a thriving college, and great opportunities. York has a rich history, and is filled with good, caring people. The low crime rate, and multi-age opportunities make it a positive environment for all.
The longevity of some of our local businesses shows the commitment and pride that can be found here. I want to support and guide this close-knit community of ours toward a successful future. I grew up here and we chose York as our retirement home because this is, in fact, our home. I hope to share this sentiment with future generations.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: There are some aspects that I would like to see the community of York improve upon. I would like to see more activities held in the city of York to draw people back into the downtown area. I would love to see the Chamber activities and other community events come back to the York City Auditorium when the renovations are done. This will help bring the focus back to the heart of the city. I believe this would draw a wider variety of shops that would interest our population and visitors to frequent the stores and revitalize the area. I believe that we need to focus on the businesses we have and build on them while continuing to grow our commercial interests.
Another aspect I would like to see us realize in York would be available jobs that offer a higher yearly salary/living wage than what we are currently averaging. I would like to see our citizens be able to live and work in this community and not have to commute in order to find these job opportunities.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: If I am elected, in the next four years I would like to see the communication improve between the council members and city administration, and between the council and the community. The clearer communication would lead to better transparency and understanding by the taxpayers of the processes required and being followed in our York city government. I would like our community members to feel like they are being heard when they have concerns. I want our community members to feel welcomed if they want to become involved in projects within our city. I would also like to see our city administration and department head positions filled with qualified people who are trained for these positions. I think it is the responsibility of the City Council to have these expectations. As a member of the York City Council, I will practice integrity and accountability. If you share the same vision for York’s future, please vote for Vicki Northrop for York City Council. Thank you.
