Candidate for York City Council - Stephen R. Postier

A: I would like to see a partnership between the city and the state to incorporate the state’s recent traffic study of the intersections out by the interstate. Specifically, I believe the David Dr., Hwy 81 and the frontage roads area needs addressed. This is a dangerous intersection, not only for traffic, but also pedestrians. I believe we need to work together to come up with solutions to provide safer access for autos, trucks and pedestrians.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?

A: York is a great community for anyone to call home. We have a great school system, great hospital, great parks, great business community, great service clubs, and amazing non-profits. But the best part of the community is the people! Whether you live here, work here, or both, most citizens of York genuinely want to help others and see everyone treated equally. As evidenced by the number of people running for city council and mayor, we have many citizens that desire to serve. We may have different ideas on how best to help others, or who to help, but the important part is the desire to see everyone have an opportunity to live a better life for them and their families.

Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?