Candidate for York City Council - Stephen R. Postier

Name: Stephen R. Postier
Occupation: Loan officer, and part-owner of K9 Kennels
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: My passion to serve others and my desire to want to grow York is why I chose to be a York City Council candidate. In every aspect of my life, whether church, work, or volunteer activities, my focus is doing what I can to serve those around me. I have a lot of passion for York, as this is where I was raised, and it’s where I chose to raise my family. I want to help make York the best city in Nebraska.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I graduated from UNL with a double major in finance and business management. I have worked at a bank essentially since college, where I spend a majority of my time understanding financial statements, building relationships, and solving problems. I am finishing up graduate school for banking next summer. A number of years ago I started reading and analyzing the city’s audit and budget each year, to track how revenues and expenses increased and decreased. This is something I enjoy, and I plan to bring that expertise to the city council.
I have served in many roles across the community, including: Past President York Rotary, York Rotary Board, York Young Professionals Board, York County Development Corporation Board, Vice President of the Library Foundation Board, Chair of the York County Republican Party, Treasurer for the York County Health Coalition Board, the York County Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Peyton Parker Lane Playground Committee. I am a past graduate of Leadership York and Youth Leadership York. My wife and I also own K9 Kennels.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future- of the City of York?
A: I want York to be viewed as the number 1 community in Nebraska for people to live and work. In order to accomplish this, we need to focus on growing York. This means growing the number of available jobs, growing the income for the average family in York, growing the standard of living, growing our amenities, and growing our reputation as a city across the state and the region. There are so many great things already about our community and we need to tell that story. If we focus on this together, as a community, we can continue to make our town great.
Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 Million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-2021. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-2022?
A: I would like to see a partnership between the city and the state to incorporate the state’s recent traffic study of the intersections out by the interstate. Specifically, I believe the David Dr., Hwy 81 and the frontage roads area needs addressed. This is a dangerous intersection, not only for traffic, but also pedestrians. I believe we need to work together to come up with solutions to provide safer access for autos, trucks and pedestrians.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: York is a great community for anyone to call home. We have a great school system, great hospital, great parks, great business community, great service clubs, and amazing non-profits. But the best part of the community is the people! Whether you live here, work here, or both, most citizens of York genuinely want to help others and see everyone treated equally. As evidenced by the number of people running for city council and mayor, we have many citizens that desire to serve. We may have different ideas on how best to help others, or who to help, but the important part is the desire to see everyone have an opportunity to live a better life for them and their families.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: One of the biggest ways that we could improve our community, is focusing more on pedestrian access, to be more inclusive of everyone. Whether that’s repairing broken sidewalks, widening them so people in wheelchairs can better utilize them, expanding the trail system to the various parks and the interstate area, or granting better access in the residential areas for kids to get safely around town and to school, instead of having to walk on the streets. Focusing on improving access would give the chance for more people to get outside and enjoy what our town has to offer safely.
Another area of improvement would be easier access for citizens to participate and interact with the city. I’m thinking more resources available on the website/easier to find, the ability to watch council meetings online, and an easier way to ask questions of your officials, to better understand issues that may arise.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: Over the next four years, I would like to see York grow. We have a great community, great businesses, and great people. With support of the council, there is no reason we can’t continue to make this community better. To that extent, I would like to see the council address issues that make it difficult for businesses/people to grow in York, whether real or perceived. I think we need to look at our zoning codes, tax policy, fee structure, transparency, ease of access, and any other area that may improve the way the city functions.
As a city we need to invest in our image and reputation. We need to promote what our community has to offer. We have four great organizations: York Chamber, York County Development Corporation, York News-Times, and KAWL/KTMX that work daily to tell our story. We need to support these groups to continue to flourish. We have many private citizens that step-up when they see a need, whether that’s through non-profits, their business, or just on their own, to get things done. For example, take the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. A group of individuals saw a need, and joined together to make the change that needs to happen. This group is working to grow York, and I fully intend to support them as a York City Councilman too.
For more information, follow me on Facebook, or visit www.stephenpostier.com
I want to thank you for your vote in May and I ask again for your vote in November, so I may serve this community as your city councilman.
