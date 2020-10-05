Candidate for York City Council - Mathew Wagner

A: I am committed to seeing York grow. We have a lot of great things going on in our city and incredible people making it happen. I believe with the right leadership and direction, York can continue to improve and be a place people want to come to and be a part of.

Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?

A: Yes we did pass a balanced budget, and yes we have reserves that are being built back up. However, we are currently have vacancies for Public Works Director, Fire Chief, Asset Manager and three Police Officers that are not collecting salaries. We are also going to be adding a Human Resources Director that will be a shared cost with the county. We also must remember that our reserves are necessary in case of an unforeseen crisis or event that could force us to rely on our reserves. Current street repairs are being funded with the ½ cent City Sales Tax and next year's budget includes another $600,000 for streets. I do not think it is wise to start spending our reserves without a clear picture of where we are.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?