Candidate for York City Council - Mathew Wagner

Name: Mathew Wagner
Occupation: Retired Military, currently working as a Military and Family Specialist for the Nebraska Military Department
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: During my time as a council member over the last three years, I have learned a great deal about the City of York. I am seeking re-election to continue to help direct our city's future and improve the quality of life for our community.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I served 27 years in the military before I retired at the rank of First Sergeant. I have a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies, and countless courses from the military in a wide variety of topics to include fiscal law and leadership. I am trained as a infantryman, recruiter, and career counselor. I am a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Rifle Association, and help with the Veteran's Avenue of Flags.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: I am committed to seeing York grow. We have a lot of great things going on in our city and incredible people making it happen. I believe with the right leadership and direction, York can continue to improve and be a place people want to come to and be a part of.
Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: Yes we did pass a balanced budget, and yes we have reserves that are being built back up. However, we are currently have vacancies for Public Works Director, Fire Chief, Asset Manager and three Police Officers that are not collecting salaries. We are also going to be adding a Human Resources Director that will be a shared cost with the county. We also must remember that our reserves are necessary in case of an unforeseen crisis or event that could force us to rely on our reserves. Current street repairs are being funded with the ½ cent City Sales Tax and next year's budget includes another $600,000 for streets. I do not think it is wise to start spending our reserves without a clear picture of where we are.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: Safety and security are just two of York's positive attributes. York is a great place to call home and raise a family. I look at the news and can't believe what is happening in some of our cities across the United States. Through all of this COVID and civil unrest, I have been proud of our community and the way we have stayed strong and taken care of one another.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: We have started to put money back into our streets and are working on maintaining our infrastructure. Although we have a good start there is more work to do to maintain and repair what we have. The council made a bold decision to invest 5 million dollars into the Community Center and Auditorium to update them and keep relevant for the next 20 years or more. Now is the time to focus on other parts of our town before they are in need of extensive and expensive repairs.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: My first term as a councilmember has been a lot of learning. If I am reelected I would like to see our city spend every dollar wisely by focusing on needs and not wants, cut unnecessary spending, and start paying down our debt. If we don't make a conscious effort to watch our spending we could see a need for additional sources of revenue and I do not want to raise property taxes.
