Candidate for York City Council - Karen Harris

Name: Karen Harris
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: I love living in York and I would like to serve on the Council to help ensure York stays a community where people want to live, work and raise families.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I am a good listener, care about openness, fairness and honesty in government and I’m willing to do what the position requires. I have been in many leadership positions and have and am serving on a number of boards, so I have learned to look at the big picture and listen to diverse concerns.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the City of York?
A: I want to see positive sustainable growth in York. I want this to be a place where all residents feel accepted and heard.
Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: In the 2021-22 fiscal year, I think York should continue maintaining and upgrading existing facilities, particularly the fire station, and invest in infrastructure improvements especially streets. We need to make sure funds are available to finish the work begun on the City Auditorium.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: The most positive aspects about living and working in York are the people, the vibrant business community, the great schools and recreational facilities and the accessible quality health care.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: York needs to attract a larger workforce. To do so requires affordable housing and more employment opportunities.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: In the next four years I would first like to see the vacant city positions filled with the best qualified people we can afford, including director of Public Works and Fire Chief. We need to make sure we have quality trained employees in all areas.
I would like to see the council give YCDC the support needed to recruit more businesses and continue to work with private and public entities to expand our affordable housing.
Upgrades and additional maintenance to Mincks Park and all recreational areas are needed, which would be more feasible with a director of Public Works in place.
I think we should investigate implementing satellite fire and police facilities at the interchange. Understanding that financing may not be practical for some time.
