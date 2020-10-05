Candidate for York City Council - Karen Harris

Name: Karen Harris

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?

A: I love living in York and I would like to serve on the Council to help ensure York stays a community where people want to live, work and raise families.

Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.

A: I am a good listener, care about openness, fairness and honesty in government and I’m willing to do what the position requires. I have been in many leadership positions and have and am serving on a number of boards, so I have learned to look at the big picture and listen to diverse concerns.

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the City of York?

A: I want to see positive sustainable growth in York. I want this to be a place where all residents feel accepted and heard.