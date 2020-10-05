Candidate for York City Council - Jerry Wilkinson

Name: Jerry Wilkinson
Occupation: Owner/operator of JW’s Catering in York
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: There was a combination of events but mostly the events that ensued during the past four years involving the former mayor and the chaos caused before steps (which I was also involved in) to recall and start getting control back to the people that live, work and actually pay taxes here. I have yet to understand how all that was allowed to happen and would like to be part of a council that will make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I started very early exercising political leadership roles. In high school I was president of my class all four years, FFA president two years, Boy State representative, attended leadership camps, etc. I participated in county government day and always appreciated the process (I think the city should participate in the county’s government day as well and we should work harder to get more information out there to have more registered and active voters). I have always been a strong listener and not afraid to speak up to make a sound point. My finance and marketing degree as well as business experience has lent me to think I am very analytical of documents and problem situations, but can make quick decisions based on common sense. I am very visible and accessible to the citizens of York which allows me to feel the pulse of how people really feel about city business and look forward to representing the working class. I believe elected officials are to serve the taxpayer and should not have a self-serving agenda or think they are royalty as a council member.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: As for the present, the City of York has many things going for it -- even as we have gone through a pandemic, which affected many local businesses, the economy has bounced back relatively quickly as we see in sales tax revenues and low unemployment numbers. That says a lot about our business men and women, leaders and the people who live and work here that create our economy. We have a great advantage of geographic location for entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of opportunities to create business and services for the greater York County area and also the huge number of people traveling through on Highway 81 and Interstate 80. I think it is important as a city council and administration to stay pro growth with our planning, and make decisions that will help those to continue to invest in, build, and want to live in York. I would like to see more a more proactive approach to dealing with zoning and planning as opposed to having to make reactionary ordinances as different issues arise. I think the future is promising for York and will rely on good decisions made in the process including taxation.
Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: As a taxpayer, I find it almost miraculous in nature that the city could have this surplus in such a short time after the past administration deemed us broke in nature. I have a strong curiosity of how these numbers are derived and where the cutbacks have been to generate them. I have a great desire to learn of our city accounting department and methods and the transparency given to our taxpayers. There are many questions of the past that I think need to be addressed and in turn regain the trust of those that pay taxes.
With that being said, I do have particular interest in the city police department and fire department. I think we have spent a lot of money in the past on grand new ventures for the city, but may have neglected to take care of what we have and depend on the most. After a recent visit to our own fire department, it is very clear that this is one of those neglected assets. Even though the fire department is in relatively good functional condition, there have been little if any updates in almost my lifetime regarding certain conditions. The living quarters for our firemen look the same as 30 years ago. In short, there aren’t many people that would stay in a hotel room for eight hours in the same condition. The fire department and equipment has also grown and there isn’t one inch that is not being accounted for. This proposes problems as new equipment gets bigger. Another point worth acknowledgement for both departments is the fact that a lot of the staff is in process of retiring or will retire in a few years -- I think recruiting new staff members may be affected not only by a medium range pay, but the facility they have to live and work in.
According to the York News-Times on Sept. 8, regarding the annual budget, it was quoted that the administrator said this reserve actually arrived from cuts by departments. I think it will be important for the city council to make informed and wise decisions how money is accounted for and spent and not to sacrifice safety issues for the community.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: There are many positive aspects of York -- location of our town as it relates to commerce, the size, big town amenities but a small town feel and convenience, great schools and child care facilities, access to medical care, strong Chamber and economic development resources. In general, there are a lot of good people who care about what they do and do it well for a safe and prosperous economy and community. Also the fact that many people choose to invest here in business and create jobs!
Q: What are the aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: As with any town or city, York has some challenges. I think some things could be done to improve the overall look of the town. We have a large number of homes in disrepair and many unlicensed junk yards throughout the town. Housing issues have been addressed as of late by new apartment buildings, but it would be nice if land lords and some property owners would take more pride in the appearance of housing in general. The city authority is complicated in this area but I think there is more that can be done and if elected would like to explore ordinances regarding this arena.
As far as working in this community, there are a lot of opportunities. In general, I just think we need more workers and people that want to work. Most businesses I know are short of good trained people. I’m not real sure what the city council can do except make decisions that encourage people to move here.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: If elected, I would like to see the city council and administration regain trust and support of the people we work for . . . the tax payer! I think more transparency is needed in our finances and accounting as well as where money is spent and why. I think another elephant in the room is administration -- I have always been troubled by the fact that a perfectly qualified administrator who lived here and whose spouse was an equally beneficial member of community in profession, experienced very concerning instances in which she chose to leave and in return was replaced with a person that we pay way more money, know very little about, and does not live here. As a tax payer and business owner, I am not comfortable with someone drawing a large paycheck while not living or paying taxes here, making policy that does not affect him. I have held many discussions with city employees as well as other business owners who share my view.
I hope the next four years will be of strong sound leadership and decisions that will gain respect of peers, state officials and most importantly the citizens of York!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!