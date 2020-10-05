Candidate for York City Council - Jerry Wilkinson

A: As a taxpayer, I find it almost miraculous in nature that the city could have this surplus in such a short time after the past administration deemed us broke in nature. I have a strong curiosity of how these numbers are derived and where the cutbacks have been to generate them. I have a great desire to learn of our city accounting department and methods and the transparency given to our taxpayers. There are many questions of the past that I think need to be addressed and in turn regain the trust of those that pay taxes.

With that being said, I do have particular interest in the city police department and fire department. I think we have spent a lot of money in the past on grand new ventures for the city, but may have neglected to take care of what we have and depend on the most. After a recent visit to our own fire department, it is very clear that this is one of those neglected assets. Even though the fire department is in relatively good functional condition, there have been little if any updates in almost my lifetime regarding certain conditions. The living quarters for our firemen look the same as 30 years ago. In short, there aren’t many people that would stay in a hotel room for eight hours in the same condition. The fire department and equipment has also grown and there isn’t one inch that is not being accounted for. This proposes problems as new equipment gets bigger. Another point worth acknowledgement for both departments is the fact that a lot of the staff is in process of retiring or will retire in a few years -- I think recruiting new staff members may be affected not only by a medium range pay, but the facility they have to live and work in.