Candidate for York City Council - Jerad Sorgenfrei

A: I want to see this community thrive and provide the youth of this city the tools to become responsible, contributing adults who see a bright future for themselves and future generations here in York.

Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?

A: Street repair and upgrades have been pushed back to make room for other uses of funds. These projects are important to York’s infrastructure and will become more and more costly as they are put off. It should be a priority to address these issues in with a cost effective multi-year strategy.

I would also like to work with the Library and Community Center to ensure their funding is adequate to expand on youth programs and activities. Young people are the future of York. Providing tools for learning and promoting healthy habits are great ways to ensure long-term success for them and the community as a whole.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?