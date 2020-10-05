Candidate for York City Council - Jerad Sorgenfrei

Name: Jerad Sorgenfrei
Occupation: Financial advisor
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: My wife, Brea (Rath) Sorgenfrei grew up in this community. We want to live and raise our children in a place where they can grow and thrive - in a safe and prosperous environment. I want to contribute to the growth and well-being of this community.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of council member? Please included your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I grew up on a family farm here in Nebraska (North Loup). I have a Bachelor of Science degree from UNL where I majored in International Business. While in college, I worked part-time and became a Licensed Journeyman Plumber and learned a lot about small business firsthand. For the past 12 years I have been a financial advisor and have held a Chartered Financial Analyst designation since 2013. I have developed a skill set that enables me to analyze complex problems and a background that allows me to empathize with a broad set of viewpoints on different matters.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the City of York?
A: I want to see this community thrive and provide the youth of this city the tools to become responsible, contributing adults who see a bright future for themselves and future generations here in York.
Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: Street repair and upgrades have been pushed back to make room for other uses of funds. These projects are important to York’s infrastructure and will become more and more costly as they are put off. It should be a priority to address these issues in with a cost effective multi-year strategy.
I would also like to work with the Library and Community Center to ensure their funding is adequate to expand on youth programs and activities. Young people are the future of York. Providing tools for learning and promoting healthy habits are great ways to ensure long-term success for them and the community as a whole.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: York is unique in many ways. The core community is made up of great churches, schools, and small businesses that all carry the midwestern values we appreciate. We also have a great geographical advantage of being located near one of the most traveled interstate intersections in the nation. This allows residents access to jobs, food, shopping and more that many communities of our size do not enjoy.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: More access to sources of transportation would greatly benefit residents of York. Creating a better connection between the interstate businesses and downtown area would help many families access resources and jobs that will improve their lives. Additional consideration for hiking/biking trails and lanes would also allow students and families to move safety and quickly within York.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: I would like to see a city council that is proactive in addressing the changing needs of York. I plan to work with community leaders and businesses to make sure we stay ahead of the curve. Strong police, fire and healthcare services allow residents safety and the ability to seek productive endeavors that will lead to multi-generational prosperity. Now, more than ever, we must protect the values that have led to success in the past while preparing for the changing needs of our future.
