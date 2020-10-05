Candidate for York City Council - Diane Wolfe

Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?

A: I feel we could improve on diversity with job opportunities. The business world is changing, especially since COVID-19 happened and everyone had to shop online or even work online. That also means we need to find ways to entice families to York. Things that don't always cost money for the family. A splash pad for instance.

Every boy and girl should be able to play ball without worrying if they have enough money for shoes, mitts, uniforms, and misc. items, or being cut from the team because they were not good enough. This doesn't mean that I agree that everyone should get a ribbon, but I do believe that if someone wants to play bad enough, they should have a chance to learn and to improve.

Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?