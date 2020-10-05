Candidate for York City Council - Diane Wolfe

Name: Diane Wolfe
Occupation: Photographer/motel food service
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: Having previously served on the city council, there are issues that I would like to see resolved. I feel called to serve others and this is one way to serve the community. Some of the issues are the auditorium, library and budget.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background as well as involvements.
A: I served on York City Council for 12 years. I graduated Friend High School in 1979 and became an insurance agent in 2000. While serving on the City Council I used my insurance background to serve on the insurance committee. I also served on the claims committee for 8 of those years. I have volunteered with York Adopt A Pet for the last 15 years, taking pictures of the cats for them and at their different functions, plus fostering (especially newborns) through the years until the last year. I also work with Kathy Johnson in her dog obedience training school. I was in her first class and have been helping ever since then, again mostly taking pictures each week, but occasionally teaching or helping with a dog when needed.
Q: What do you want to see for the present and the future of the City of York?
A: The easy answer would be jobs, housing, etc... I am going to say community commitment. A commitment from the people who work here to live here. A commitment to lower the rent if it means bringing in more business, a commitment to shop here even if you have to pay a few more cents, find a way to work with the people here in our community instead of hiring out of town. Once we are all committed to our city, we will find new businesses springing up and housing will be developed. Be involved.
Q: The city has just passed a balanced budget with more than $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for and undertaken in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: No, I don't believe there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for or undertaken for 2021-22. We still need to be careful and catch up on some items that should have been replaced or bought in the previous years for different departments.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: I am proud of how our community helps one another in a crisis and supports each other. We are still at a size where we know almost everyone and can provide help through local churches or other organizations when needed. Our businesses do a great job donating and for the most part I think people try to shop local and support our businesses. We have been blessed with individuals who take the initiative and raise money for special projects such as the skateboard park, and now Peyton Parker Lane playground.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: I feel we could improve on diversity with job opportunities. The business world is changing, especially since COVID-19 happened and everyone had to shop online or even work online. That also means we need to find ways to entice families to York. Things that don't always cost money for the family. A splash pad for instance.
Every boy and girl should be able to play ball without worrying if they have enough money for shoes, mitts, uniforms, and misc. items, or being cut from the team because they were not good enough. This doesn't mean that I agree that everyone should get a ribbon, but I do believe that if someone wants to play bad enough, they should have a chance to learn and to improve.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: Each department has a list of items they need this year in the budget and a list of future items that will be needed for the next several years. This should be done with each of the buildings and keeping them updated. We need to repair and keep what we have in good shape before we start new. The council used to go on tours to the different departments and buildings. This needs to be done yearly in order to assess the needs. The budget should be projected or outlined for the next 2 -3 years. Planning is key. There will always be unexpected expenses, but if we can see what the future expenses are going to look like, it should be easier to budget for those unexpected costs.
