Candidate for York City Council - Clarence Hoffman

We did not bring in enough funds this year and I believe we are not the only city or town that is in this same predicament.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?

A: Housing has taken a nice big jump in the past few years. There are employment opportunities in many fields for all who are seeking work. Our education system in York is very good. We have excellent public and parochial schools along with York Collage the opportunities for our young people are here. The medical facilities are staffed with fine doctors and nurses along with all of the specialist who come in so we do not need to travel out of town. Last but not least we have a variety of Churches that have room for all in need spiritual guidance. That is a blessing I pray that all people of York are using.

Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?