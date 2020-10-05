Candidate for York City Council - Clarence Hoffman

Name: Clarence Hoffman
Occupation: Owner/operator of Penner’s Tire and Auto Inc. since May 15, 1972
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for York City Council?
A: York has been our home for the second time. The second time we purposefully chose to stay in York, and we have for the last 48 years. I filed again because I feel there’s some work still to be done. I hope to be a part of that. We presently have a Council that has responded to both Good & Bad Times. How we react can make York.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of council member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have had nearly 4 years of experience on this council. I also lost a friend that really put this city back on the road to recovery. He was the right leader and just what York needed at that time, but the very people that needed him, abandoned him.
Past work experience
Second oldest of 10 children
Raised in a Christian family, went through the 8th grade at Zion Lutheran Church & School
Grew up and worked on the farm (best education I had)
Graduated from Bradshaw High School at age 16
Spent next 3 Years building steel bins & buildings, at 17 had my own Bin Crew
At age 19, I married the Love of my Life, and we are still together
Worked on a farm & lived in DeWitt, Nebraska for 2 years
Came back to York and ran the Conoco station for 3 years
Went to work for Continental Oil Company (Conoco) for 3 years
Came back to York, Nebraska, with some help from Shorty Penner, we bought his business Penner’s Tire & Auto Inc. Tire Pros in its 48th year
Other experiences
Most of my talent came from growing up with nine other children and Christian parents. I thought I was a reasonable mechanic, but Penner’s grew so fast at the right times. It forced me to work ON the Business instead of IN the business. Conoco taught me that. I LIKE PEOPLE, and I looked for the same kind of people, but with SKILLS. My favorite, I think, are farmers. They grow up with skills.
Lots of things we enjoyed: York Jaycees, Charter Member of Sunrise Sertoma, Board Member of AWDI INC., served on every board but Trusties at Emmanuel Lutheran Church & School, and spent 21 years as an Elder there. Taught Sunday School 7 years. Served on the BF Goodrich Dealer Council for 6 years.
We were in several other businesses over the years, with partners, which most people don’t like. They all worked out for us because I LIKE PEOPLE, and the vast majority are GOOD people.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the City of York?
A: For the present, York surviving and up and running SOON. For the future, York running as SMOOTH as a WATCH – and Carolyn & Clarence retired and still running.
GOD BLESS YORK & the UNITED STATES of AMERICA
Q: The City has just passed a balanced budget with more that $2 million in reserves for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Do you think there are any specific projects that should be budgeted for the undertaking in the fiscal year of 2021-22?
A: With the $2 million we are just to catching up. The council has been looking closely at several things. The Auditorium and Community Center were started in August of 2020. We hope to have this work done by early 2021. These projects are sales tax funded with a debt service for the next 15 to 20 years.
It is an Austere Financial Package and all the expenditures within the general fund and the various funds have been selected for this funding. We all must know that the City cannot afford everything. The funds are just not there and the city needs to keep up with it-self. It is going to take years to pay for the Ball Field and our new sewer and water works along with the renovations to the Auditorium.
We did not bring in enough funds this year and I believe we are not the only city or town that is in this same predicament.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the York community?
A: Housing has taken a nice big jump in the past few years. There are employment opportunities in many fields for all who are seeking work. Our education system in York is very good. We have excellent public and parochial schools along with York Collage the opportunities for our young people are here. The medical facilities are staffed with fine doctors and nurses along with all of the specialist who come in so we do not need to travel out of town. Last but not least we have a variety of Churches that have room for all in need spiritual guidance. That is a blessing I pray that all people of York are using.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the York community that could be improved upon?
A: Sundays should be used for Church and family time. Sports events should be on Saturday or another day of the week. There are several streets that have dangerous intersections which need to be addressed. The bridge on Blackburn needs to be longer. Being part of a community means working in whatever field you choose but it also means doing that work to the best of your ability. To that I want to add that all should take pride in what they do by showing up every day on time and following all the regulations put forth by the company they work for. When our young people go out into the work-force we need to teach them theses simple things and to take pride in themselves and encourage them to become the best that they can be.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city council in the next four years?
A: I would like to see the bridge on Blackburn lengthen. That we have at least 25% of our debt paid. That I can still run (with my feet and legs) and I would like to see more people in Church.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!