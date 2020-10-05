Candidate for McCool School Board - Steven Gerken

McCool Junction School Board candidate
Name: Steven Gerken
Occupation: Operations Coordinator – Perennial Public Power District
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the McCool Junction Board of Education?
A: Being on the board of education for the last 3.5 years has been a positive experience for me. I decided to run again because I believe that it is important to give back to your community when you can, and this is a way for me to do so.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: Over the last several years, I have had the opportunity to serve on several boards and committees in my church and community. Each of these positions has helped me grow to be a strong communicator. The business skills I have learned at my current work position can be used to help make sound decisions for the District.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the McCool Junction School District?
A: Ultimately, I want to see the students at McCool Junction Public School excel in every aspect of their life. Each student is unique in their own way and we need to work hard to provide them with different opportunities for each of them to become the best that they can be.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: As with most, I would love to see the tax levy be lower. With that being said, I feel the board and administration have done a good job of keeping the budget trimmed down, while still providing a great education and opportunities for the students.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: When schools were shut down last spring, the teachers, administration, and entire staff did an amazing job, in a short time frame, transitioning students to online learning. Of course, there were a few bumps along the way, but any issues were quickly resolved, and students were able to pick up right where they left off when school started again in August. As the school year continues, the goal is to be able to keep students learning in the classroom, but should the need arise for students to transition to online learning, I have no doubt they will continue to receive quality education from the staff at McCool Junction Public Schools.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the McCool Junction School District?
A: Caring staff and family like atmosphere are the first things I think of when I think about children being educated at McCool School. Students from all walks of life are able to come to McCool and feel like they are part of the Mustang Family.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: There are not any large projects that I feel will need to be undertaken in the near future. The office addition is well on its way to being completed and will be a great asset for the school.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: I would like the school to remain financially stable, fiscally responsible and educating students well into the future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!