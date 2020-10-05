Candidate for McCool School Board - Steven Gerken

McCool Junction School Board candidate

Name: Steven Gerken

Occupation: Operations Coordinator – Perennial Public Power District

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the McCool Junction Board of Education?

A: Being on the board of education for the last 3.5 years has been a positive experience for me. I decided to run again because I believe that it is important to give back to your community when you can, and this is a way for me to do so.

Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.

A: Over the last several years, I have had the opportunity to serve on several boards and committees in my church and community. Each of these positions has helped me grow to be a strong communicator. The business skills I have learned at my current work position can be used to help make sound decisions for the District.

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the McCool Junction School District?