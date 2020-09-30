Candidate for Henderson Mayor - Wesley Peters

Name: Wesley Peters

Occupation: Nebraska State Patrol Trooper

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of Mayor of Henderson?

A: I wanted to be more involved with the community. I felt that if I could lead the community in the right direction, that would be a benefit to everyone.

Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being mayor? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.

A: I have the ability to communicate with anybody. With my occupation, I have to deal with things that can be stressful. I have the ability to adapt and overcome circumstances that are difficult. I also listen to what people have to say.

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the City of Henderson?

A: I want to see the town cleaned up. I want to see the roads paved correctly. I want to see Henderson grow.

Q: Do you feel the city has been fiscally financially responsible and are there improvements to be made?