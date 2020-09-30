Candidate for Henderson Mayor - Wesley Peters

Name: Wesley Peters
Occupation: Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of Mayor of Henderson?
A: I wanted to be more involved with the community. I felt that if I could lead the community in the right direction, that would be a benefit to everyone.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being mayor? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have the ability to communicate with anybody. With my occupation, I have to deal with things that can be stressful. I have the ability to adapt and overcome circumstances that are difficult. I also listen to what people have to say.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the City of Henderson?
A: I want to see the town cleaned up. I want to see the roads paved correctly. I want to see Henderson grow.
Q: Do you feel the city has been fiscally financially responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: I believe the city has done well with what they are given. There are always areas that might need improvement. If there are frivolous spending situations, I would like to see those eliminated.
Q: What role do you think the city should have (policy-wise and/or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: I think the city has done well with acquiring land for more housing. By utilizing TIF funding, that has helped grow Henderson. However, in the future, it would be nice if private investors would step up and develop the community housing shortage.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Henderson community?
A: It is a quiet, clean and respected community. I would like to build on that and ensure that this continues in the future.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Henderson community that could be improved upon?
A: The community could improve by ensuring that properties are not allowed to be run down and dilapidated. Homes needing paint, siding, and general repair need to be addressed.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the city in the next four years?
A: I would like to have the streets paved correctly in as short a time as possible. I would like to see further discussion about a community center. I would also like to see an overall cleaning up of the community, i.e. junk cars and homes that are in disrepair.
