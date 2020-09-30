Candidate for Henderson Mayor - Don Regier

Name: Don Regier
Occupation: Retired
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for the position of Mayor of Henderson?
A: I have had a lot of people suggesting and encouraging me to file for Mayor. I was raised here and went through the school system, went to church here and was involved in many community activities during those years. Even though I have lived away from this community for many years, I have always felt like a part of this community. I would like for Henderson to continue to make everyone that lives here and has lived here feel they are always a part of this community.
Q: Do you believe current spending patterns of the City of Henderson have been responsible and reasonable?
A: I have not been personally involved, but I feel like we have a very capable and involved city council that works to keep things as reasonable as possible.
Q: What experiences/talents do you possess that you feel enhance your ability to be mayor of Henderson?
A: I like to think that I have a very common sense approach to any decisions that need to be made. I am willing to listen and learn and help make decisions based on what is best for the community.
Q: What do you want to see for the future of Henderson?
A: I would like to see Henderson continue to be a community cares for each other and tries to do things that benefit everyone. I would also like to see us find a way to help the community grow in size and in business opportunities.
Q: Do you feel Henderson has been pro-active in the area of economic development?
A: I feel like the community has done an outstanding job of supporting things like the health care system, for example. It is not just for economic reasons, even though it is the largest employer. I think there are a lot more ways individuals can spur economic growth by supporting local businesses on a regular basis.
Q: What is the best aspect of being part of the Henderson community?
A: Overall, I think one of the best aspects of the Henderson community is the attitude of people, concern for each other and caring for each other’s welfare.
Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of Henderson?
A: The community of Henderson needs to focus on the positives we have here and keep expanding on these things into the future.
Editor’s note: These questions are slightly different than those that have been published for the other candidate. These are Mr. Regier’s responses from the questionnaire in the spring, before the Primary Election.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!