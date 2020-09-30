Candidate for Henderson Mayor - Don Regier

Q: What do you want to see for the future of Henderson?

A: I would like to see Henderson continue to be a community cares for each other and tries to do things that benefit everyone. I would also like to see us find a way to help the community grow in size and in business opportunities.

Q: Do you feel Henderson has been pro-active in the area of economic development?

A: I feel like the community has done an outstanding job of supporting things like the health care system, for example. It is not just for economic reasons, even though it is the largest employer. I think there are a lot more ways individuals can spur economic growth by supporting local businesses on a regular basis.

Q: What is the best aspect of being part of the Henderson community?

A: Overall, I think one of the best aspects of the Henderson community is the attitude of people, concern for each other and caring for each other’s welfare.

Q: Do you have one particular concern regarding the future of Henderson?

A: The community of Henderson needs to focus on the positives we have here and keep expanding on these things into the future.