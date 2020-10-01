Candidate for Heartland School Board - Tyler Newton

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?

A: I would love to see more community involvement from both towns in the school and vice versa more involvement from the school in both towns. The school is what makes the communities and when both sides are invested in each other, that’s what makes alumni want to stay living in the community and new people want to move to this area.

Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?

A: I think the past and present school boards and administrations record speaks for itself, Heartland’s tax levy is one of the lowest in the state. The board and administration have always been financially responsible for our tax payers while still providing a top notch education for our students.

Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?