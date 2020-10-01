Candidate for Heartland School Board - Tyler Newton

Name: Tyler Newton
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the Heartland Board of Education?
A: I was born and raised in this area and I want to serve in any shape or form to this community. I feel I bring a different aspect to the school board as I was in school when the consolidation went into effect. I attended Bradshaw until my eighth grade year then Henderson for high school. We’ve had many school board members that were alumni of both towns, but few if any from Heartland.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of bring a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I attended Heartland Community Schools and then continued my education at SCC-Lincoln in welding technology. I now farm in the Bradshaw area. I also officiate high school football, high school basketball, and college basketball. I get to see many different schools while officiating and meet many different administrators around the state, and I can easily say the sign that used to greet you while entering Henderson is spot on for the community and the school -- “Some Bigger, None Better.” In high school my senior year I was the FFA chapter president and competed in parliamentary procedure many years with the nation’s best FFA instructor Lynn Gloystein. I serve on the Bradshaw Fire Department were I have served as president, vice president, rescue captain, and now currently hold the chief position for the past two years. I have also helped coach baseball, football, and basketball for different teams my son has been on in the community.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?
A: I would love to see more community involvement from both towns in the school and vice versa more involvement from the school in both towns. The school is what makes the communities and when both sides are invested in each other, that’s what makes alumni want to stay living in the community and new people want to move to this area.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: I think the past and present school boards and administrations record speaks for itself, Heartland’s tax levy is one of the lowest in the state. The board and administration have always been financially responsible for our tax payers while still providing a top notch education for our students.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: This entire situation has been a nightmare for everyone. When even still today they are changing guidelines on the state and federal level, it’s very difficult for local agencies to set anything. I think as parents we should never be happy when our kids aren’t in school, having to wear masks in school, or even knowing what PPE is and having to train on proper donning and doffing of PPE. I understand steps were needed to be taken and many of these guidelines are being set from the state level. I have greatly appreciated our administration for keeping parents informed right from the get go and having the goal of trying to continue the student school experience as much as possible while being as safe as possible.
Any future plans for setting up guidelines or any potential purchases need to have in mind of the potential for remote learning. The old saying of once you do something once it’s easier to do the next time will most likely come into effect for school closings. We need to be prepared that our students’ education doesn’t suffer if we are not in school for classes.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?
A: The most positive aspect has always been that our school has some of the greatest teachers in the state. With smaller classroom sizes the teacher-student ratio is very low. From top to bottom factually, administrators, and community members care deeply about our student’s education.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: With Covid dominating most issues these days any future projects need to have that in mind. We may have to think outside the box on some activities to continue them. The last thing I hate to see is classes having to be canceled and different activities having to be canceled or limited in attendance.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: I know many of the classes are set by the state, but I’ve always felt our school has prepared our students in the classroom but we fall short in every day adult life. I would love to see our school start a life skills class. It’s a class that could easily be community involved as well. For example a local mechanic in the community could come and show kids how to jump start car, change a flat tire, and change oil. Then maybe another section would be a local plumber teaches how to fix a leaking faucet, then our local bank could teach how to balance a check book, apply for a loan, and basic finance. There are many possibilities but it would give the communities a chance to connect with the students and the students a chance to see the many opportunities in the communities. This may encourage students to stay in our area and if nothing else it will save them money when they move on to college and give them a more rounded education.
