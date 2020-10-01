Candidate for Heartland School Board - Preston Switzer

A: I believe that they have been financially sound and responsible, and the current school board has done a good job.

Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school district should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?

A: This was new uncharted territory, so considering the information that our school was given, I believe they handled it the best way they saw fit. Looking back now, it would have been nice to finish last year.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?

A: The small classroom sizes of Heartland make for a great learning environment. I also believe every kid has a great opportunity to participate in a variety of sports and activities.

Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?

A: Not that I am aware of. I think just maintaining the school’s good condition is sometimes enough of an undertaking.