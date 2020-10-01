Candidate for Heartland School Board - Preston Switzer

Name: Preston Switzer
Occupation: Employed at Circle 5 Beef
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the Heartland Public Board of Education?
A: I have children ranging from Kindergarten to high school, so I thought it would be a great time to step into an area where I could be more actively involved and because I have a responsibility to serve.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: We have high school students who work at Circle 5 and it’s been a great opportunity to help teach them the value of hard work, taking initiative, and communication. I also serve on the Henderson Housing Authority. I can listen well and am financially conservative.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the Heartland School District?
A: Our school’s administration does a great job overall, and I want to be a part in helping that continue into the future.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: I believe that they have been financially sound and responsible, and the current school board has done a good job.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school district should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: This was new uncharted territory, so considering the information that our school was given, I believe they handled it the best way they saw fit. Looking back now, it would have been nice to finish last year.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?
A: The small classroom sizes of Heartland make for a great learning environment. I also believe every kid has a great opportunity to participate in a variety of sports and activities.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: Not that I am aware of. I think just maintaining the school’s good condition is sometimes enough of an undertaking.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: Continue building a strong ag program.
