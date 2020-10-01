Candidate for Heartland School Board - Mark Perez

Name: Mark Perez
Occupation: Owner and operator of Perez Tree Service
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the Heartland Public Board of Education?
A: Having had three children go through our school system and having three children in the school currently, I believe along with that and serving in the military, as well as my management background that I would have some great input to offer.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: Being in the Marine Corps, I was put in the position of leadership as well as being tactful to my fellow Marines. This experience has helped me to fall into my next career of 23 years as management. Working for Target, Lowe’s and Love’s Travel Stops as a manager, I trained, developed and motivated. All of this prepared me to open my own business at the end of 2014. Before all of this, I graduated from Payson High School in Utah, went to college for two years after the military majoring in marketing/accounting business.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?
A: Continued success, continued progression and making sure that the staff/teachers are equipped with the tools they need for success.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: I believe that through taxes and donations, our school is doing well in that aspect. I look forward to being involved in the accounting aspect of being on the school board. Being in a rural community, I would like to see if we could pull in more funding from the state.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school district should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: Having to endure this pandemic and for the staff/board to basically have to write a whole new playbook on this is something no one ever saw coming, but they followed the CDC and Four Corners’ guidelines and communicated it to the parents well. This is something no one really has a plan in their back pocket for. We received calls from the principal asking how we as a family are dealing with everything and if we needed anything – this meant a lot to us. The school continued to provide breakfasts/lunches for school-aged children through the rest of what would have been the school year. Throughout all of this, the staff and board as well as the teachers had our children’s best interests at heart and really thought outside of the box in many aspects.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?
A: Smaller classroom sizes, great teachers that receive training throughout the school year. High standards in education. Hiring the best out there and not wanting to just fill a spot after several seasoned teachers retired.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: I think that the school drop-off and pick-up has improved greatly but I believe there is always room for some extra safety measures. Improving locker rooms and updating them is something that I think needs to be done as well as the continuation of improving or replacing older windows throughout the school.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: First and foremost, maintaining our standards. Working through this pandemic to get everything back to some normalcy. Continued progress on maintaining and improving the building. Keeping the high standards we have in education and keeping our kids as the main priority.
