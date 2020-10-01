Candidate for Heartland School Board - Mark Perez

A: I believe that through taxes and donations, our school is doing well in that aspect. I look forward to being involved in the accounting aspect of being on the school board. Being in a rural community, I would like to see if we could pull in more funding from the state.

Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school district should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?

A: Having to endure this pandemic and for the staff/board to basically have to write a whole new playbook on this is something no one ever saw coming, but they followed the CDC and Four Corners’ guidelines and communicated it to the parents well. This is something no one really has a plan in their back pocket for. We received calls from the principal asking how we as a family are dealing with everything and if we needed anything – this meant a lot to us. The school continued to provide breakfasts/lunches for school-aged children through the rest of what would have been the school year. Throughout all of this, the staff and board as well as the teachers had our children’s best interests at heart and really thought outside of the box in many aspects.