Candidate for Heartland School Board - Lacey Gloystein

Name: Lacey Gloystein
Occupation: Travel Advisor
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the Heartland Board of Education?
A: I am inspired by being a part of positive influence. This opportunity to serve and lead has been on my mind for some time. I knew there were multiple vacancies and felt I could offer an elementary perspective to keep a healthy balance on the board.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I grew up in rural Kansas on a family farm and loved it. I went to college in Omaha at Grace University and Metro Community College. Since the farm, I have worked jobs that have a focus on customer service. I am a travel advisor and have been independent since we moved to Henderson in 2006 (with a brief time at Executive Travel, in York, before they closed). Part of my job as an independent travel advisor is to assess, qualify, research and recommend. I make sure every detail is looked over with care. As someone who has the challenge of working with the airlines and policy, I consider myself persistent. Those who know me, or have worked with me personally or professionally, know that I take time to research before making decisions. In parenting I have an understanding of learning disabilities, state IFSP (Individualized Family Service Plan) and state IEP (Individualized Education Plan) programs. I have had the opportunity to serve on various committees, including church committees and currently a parent volunteer to the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Support) committee at Heartland School.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?
A: Presently I would like to see great communication and unified leadership, from the board to administration, through teachers and staff, to the student leaders. Anything can be achieved when there is great teamwork and vision. I feel this is displayed in the school already, however I look forward to understanding this better. If elected, I am sure my ideas for future vision may change as I learn and grow.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: From what I have researched on our district’s past budget and the school’s recent meetings, I don't see any concerns at this time. The school has done a great job with budgeting and no recent tax increases. My hope is that budgets are ultimately benefiting the children and are being responsibly formulated.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: As I am writing my response in September, I understand that by the time this gets published everything could be different again. So keep in mind my answers about my observations to our district’s response are likely not current. I have attended the last three board meetings observing how these decisions came to be. It became very apparent to me that no decision was made lightly. The burden weighed heavily on the board, administration and staff. To answer the question if I felt the district responded adequately, yes. Hindsight will be 20/20 and I am not certain we are there yet. I have two concerns. One is that our children do not feel this burden. I agree it is wise to base our response on reputable health experts. Where I feel we have room for improvement as a mother and a school is how we, adults, communicate our convictions or opinions so children can feel secure and confident. My second concern, in answering the question about future planning for the pandemic, is most students benefit from in person learning. I firmly believe school is an essential service. If you have been following districts that are doing online learning, research shows the lack of effectiveness. I have some understanding about childhood development and when a child falls behind, it has lasting effects over many years. While districts were overruled in the spring, my hope is next time we have a choice. In the event of a severe outbreak in our school, I would accept a temporary closure as a last resort. But I would pursue every resource to prevent an indefinite closure.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?
A: First and foremost the teachers, as they have been a rock and anchor for not only students, but parents also. As I said earlier, great relationships and communication are critical for learning and development. The community involvement is also a positive aspect, as it really does take a village to train and raise these students. Another positive aspect about our district is our superintendent. When I decided to run for school board, I spent time in conversation with Mr. Best. His genuine care and concern for this school showed. New opportunities and continuing education are also a marker of a successful district. I don't see complacency in our leadership but an eagerness to improve.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: The parking lot updates and new signage look great! It shows our Huskie pride that this community and students represent. I get the feeling that elementary is outgrowing their hallway, a good thing! I would be curious what options have been explored in the past and if it would be possible to have larger classrooms. Consistent renovations and change are good and would have to be explored and planned. I also believe it is important that our district desires to be a leader in technology advancement.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: First and foremost, I would seek to confirm the preservation of our roots. Faith in God is a big part of our community and what our country was founded on. When we were shut in this spring, my husband and I spent a lot of time watching and re-learning our American History. This has given us a new appreciation for the battles that were fought and how our country came to be the United States of America. Our Pledge of Allegiance reminds us that we are: “One nation, under God.”
Educationally I would like to ensure that our district has the support and is offering exceptional resources for special education including students with developmental delays, mental health and all services associated with students that need assistance. I know, first hand, that the school has made remarkable strides in this direction. And finally, if elected I hope to gain a better understanding of our school district in its entirety.
