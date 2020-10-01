Candidate for Heartland School Board - Lacey Gloystein

A: As I am writing my response in September, I understand that by the time this gets published everything could be different again. So keep in mind my answers about my observations to our district’s response are likely not current. I have attended the last three board meetings observing how these decisions came to be. It became very apparent to me that no decision was made lightly. The burden weighed heavily on the board, administration and staff. To answer the question if I felt the district responded adequately, yes. Hindsight will be 20/20 and I am not certain we are there yet. I have two concerns. One is that our children do not feel this burden. I agree it is wise to base our response on reputable health experts. Where I feel we have room for improvement as a mother and a school is how we, adults, communicate our convictions or opinions so children can feel secure and confident. My second concern, in answering the question about future planning for the pandemic, is most students benefit from in person learning. I firmly believe school is an essential service. If you have been following districts that are doing online learning, research shows the lack of effectiveness. I have some understanding about childhood development and when a child falls behind, it has lasting effects over many years. While districts were overruled in the spring, my hope is next time we have a choice. In the event of a severe outbreak in our school, I would accept a temporary closure as a last resort. But I would pursue every resource to prevent an indefinite closure.