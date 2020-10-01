Candidate for Heartland School Board - Jen Hiebner

Name: Jen Hiebner
Occupation: Stay at home mom
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the Heartland Public Board of Education?
A: I believe it is important for parents to be involved in their children’s education and for the school board to be made up of representatives with different perspectives based on where their children are at in school. Currently I have two elementary students and a preschooler. I also think it is vital to serve your community.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Communication from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. I have previously worked in sales and marketing for a publishing company and as a loan officer for Cornerstone Bank. We moved to the Henderson area five years ago and since that time I have been involved in various boards. I currently serve on the Henderson Child Development Center board, Henderson Chamber of Commerce board of directors and Henderson Hospital Foundation. I previously served on the Heartland Preschool Committee and Bethesda Preschool Committee. Serving in these roles I have built relationships and learned more about the community.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?
A: I would like to see district retain as many students in the district as possible. If families are choosing to send kids out of district or homeschool, I would be like to learn more about their decision and if there are things we can improve as a district to work to retain them. I want those in our district to appreciate and value the school as much as all our families do.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: Yes, I do believe the district has been financially sound and I’d like to see that continue. I’m sure there are places to improve, as there is always room to grow and improve. I don’t have any specific suggestions at this time, but if elected I would evaluate and offer input on potential areas of opportunity.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: I think the district did the best they could with the information and resources they had available at the time, hindsight is 20/20 and I know they learned ways to improve going forward. I recently had a child home for quarantine and the transition was very smooth and handled well by her teacher who made a great effort to keep her and other classmates moving forward at the same pace. Just as we have learned to adjust and plan differently as a community the school districts also need to do the same.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?
A: Heartland has a great school system and I feel fortunate that our children attend school at Heartland for so many reasons. They are very well supported by the administration and staff; our children are truly cared for and nurtured. The community is also a strong supporter of the school which really is reflected in so many events and activities.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: I would like to see the school work together with the community daycare to grow the capacity of the daycare which could help staff who need daycare. It may also provide an opportunity to keep more families in our district. An after-school program would be a great addition to help working families who may currently have limited options.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: I would like to see our district continue to thrive and take advantage of any opportunities we have to grow and expand. As mentioned above I’d also like to see an after-school program created and daycare expansion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!