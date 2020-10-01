Candidate for Heartland School Board - Jen Hiebner

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?

A: I would like to see district retain as many students in the district as possible. If families are choosing to send kids out of district or homeschool, I would be like to learn more about their decision and if there are things we can improve as a district to work to retain them. I want those in our district to appreciate and value the school as much as all our families do.

Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?

A: Yes, I do believe the district has been financially sound and I’d like to see that continue. I’m sure there are places to improve, as there is always room to grow and improve. I don’t have any specific suggestions at this time, but if elected I would evaluate and offer input on potential areas of opportunity.

Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?