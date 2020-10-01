Candidate for Heartland School Board - Gary Braun

Name: Gary Braun
Occupation: Farmer
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a seat on the Heartland Public School Board of Education?
A: Looking toward the future, there are few things more important than the education of our children, we cannot take this for granted. I have served on the Heartland School Board for twenty years, it’s something I enjoy and I put quite a bit of effort into staying informed on educational issues at the state and national levels.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of being a school board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have served Heartland School Board for twenty years and have held the position of President and Vice President. During this time, I have continued to be involved with the Nebraska Association of School Boards and was presented the Level IX Award of Achievement in 2019. I graduated from UNL with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Econ. I served on the board of directors for the Henderson Community Co-op for nine years and held the positions of President, Vice President and Secretary. I am a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Heartland School District?
A: I’ve been pleased to see our enrollment stay steady. It’s great to see graduates from this district come back to our communities to work and raise a family. This helps keep our school and our communities viable. We have a nice mix of educational and extracurricular activities that our district offers and I want to see that continue. I want to see our continued commitment to expanding the use of new technology.
Q: Do you feel the school district’s been financially sound, fiscally responsible and are there improvements to be made?
A: Our school district is financially sound. Our general fund budget has increased less than 1 percent of the previous year’s budget for the last nine years. Our tax asking for 2020-21 is actually less than the 2011-12 school year. We have kept our tax asking relatively flat for the last 10 years. This summer we were able to remove our old bus barn. This also allowed us to correct a drainage issue that has existed for many years. We painted our ag shop and concession stand. We added new signage to the ag shop as well as the front of the school. Our school looks great inside and out. Superintendent Best and our maintenance staff do a really nice job of pointing out maintenance issues before they become larger problems. This saves the district a substantial amount of money in the long run.
Q: This past year has been a challenge for all school districts, to say the least, due to COVID-19. Do you believe the district has adequately responded to this unprecedented situation? Do you think some things could have been handled differently? What do you think school districts should plan for into the future, as the pandemic continues?
A: We based our COVID-19 decisions on information we were receiving from the CDC, four Corners Health Department, local health officials, Nebraska Department of Education, NASB, etc. I wouldn’t even venture a guess at how many emails Superintendent Best received that first week concerning COVID-19. The time and effort our administrators have put into dealing with this situation is incredible. We have a plan of action that changes as conditions in our school and in our area change. It is very well thought out. We attempted to error on the side of caution. Looking back, I think we could have continued having classes a few weeks longer, our concern was and still is to keep people safe. I hope someday we can look at COVID-19 data that is factual and unbiased with all politics taken out of the equation. At that point we will be able to manage this situation more effectively. At this point in time, we have learned behavior modifications that improve our chances of staying healthy. A little common sense and a bottle of hand sanitizer go a long way! Children need to be in school. There have been some really bad unintended consequences of not having kids in school, I’m not going to elaborate on that here. We want to do what it takes to give our school the best chance of staying open. This COVID-19 situation has been fluid and we will have to continue to move with it.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about children being educated in the Heartland School District?
A: We have a fantastic school district that starts with the parents in our communities. They are engaged in and concerned with their children’s education. Our teaching staff is caring of our students and they put a lot of effort into the educational success of each student. Our administrative team is second to none. They work well together and are constantly looking for ways to improve the educational process in our school. They greet students as they arrive at school in the morning to get the day off to a good start. The atmosphere in the school is welcoming and positive, you notice it immediately when you enter the building. We have opportunities for student involvement in our school through our music programs, robotics, FFA, FBLA, HCS Customs, dual credit courses, athletics, to name a few. We provide opportunities for students with different interests. Well over 90 percent of our students on average are involved in extracurricular activities.
Q: Are there any specific projects you feel should be undertaken in the near or far future?
A: As I stated earlier, our attention to maintenance has the facilities in very good condition. If we want to keep our tax asking and tax levy in check we will need to watch our spending.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished within the school district in the next four years?
A: My first priority is to have children in school the entire school year each and every year. Things have gone well so far this fall but that can change quickly. We need to continue to put forth an effort to attract new students to our district. We’ve got a good thing going at Heartland and we need to keep getting that message out!
