Candidate for Heartland School Board - Gary Braun

A: We based our COVID-19 decisions on information we were receiving from the CDC, four Corners Health Department, local health officials, Nebraska Department of Education, NASB, etc. I wouldn’t even venture a guess at how many emails Superintendent Best received that first week concerning COVID-19. The time and effort our administrators have put into dealing with this situation is incredible. We have a plan of action that changes as conditions in our school and in our area change. It is very well thought out. We attempted to error on the side of caution. Looking back, I think we could have continued having classes a few weeks longer, our concern was and still is to keep people safe. I hope someday we can look at COVID-19 data that is factual and unbiased with all politics taken out of the equation. At that point we will be able to manage this situation more effectively. At this point in time, we have learned behavior modifications that improve our chances of staying healthy. A little common sense and a bottle of hand sanitizer go a long way! Children need to be in school. There have been some really bad unintended consequences of not having kids in school, I’m not going to elaborate on that here. We want to do what it takes to give our school the best chance of staying open. This COVID-19 situation has been fluid and we will have to continue to move with it.