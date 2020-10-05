Candidate for Gresham Village Board - Traci Rystrom

Name: Traci Rystrom

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for village board seat for Gresham?

A: As a long term resident of all most 30 years, is I felt that I had something to offer to my community. As a resident and as a parent I want our village to continue to be a friendly and safe community.

Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.

A: I have been a proven leader throughout my 36 years of nursing. I keep the financial books for my husband’s Handyman’s business. I hold a Bachelor Degree in Nursing and a administrator license in Long Term Care.

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Village of Gresham?

A: I would like to see improved communication from the Village board to the Village residents. Improved accountability of village spending. I feel that we need to get the residents more involved in village projects.