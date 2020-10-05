Candidate for Gresham Village Board - Daniel Otto

Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise or financial) when it comes to economic development?

A: Apply for grants, this is not easy but can be done. Budget our money wisely. Not overspending on things not needed to maintain the village. I have seen a lot of unnecessary spending. Bring the maintenance position back to a reasonable pay. Keep a watchful eye on our lagoon and wells update where necessary and be proactive not reactive.

Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Gresham community?

A: Positive people who want to help and see Gresham grow with new ideas and help. Have great businesses in town already like: The Big Horn, A Woldford Studio, Country Store, CVA Elevator, Tonniges Motors, York State Bank, Gresham Fire and Rescue, Community Club, soon to open and others, Memory Park.

Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Gresham community that could be improved upon?

A: Personal property – taking pride in our own property. Lend a hand if someone needs it. Make sure everybody follows the rules not just a few. A board that citizens can come to if help is needed and not be judged. COVID has taken away a lot of events that we all county on so plan for next year.