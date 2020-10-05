Candidate for Gresham Village Board - Daniel Otto

Name: Daniel Otto
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for village board seat for Gresham?
A: I have lived in Gresham for eight years and enjoyed meeting new people. I’m running for the board because I want to be involved in present and future projects to maintain and improve the village for future families.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have the skills and talent and experience to serve on the board. From 2014-2018, I was the village maintenance man. I have my water operator license, experience in lagoon and wastewater treatment, water treatment management and testing. I have over five years of zoning experience. Many hours of village board meetings. Ready to step in and help however I can.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Village of Gresham?
A: Putting the banners back up on Main Street. To encourage new business to come to town. Keep supporting our Country Store and other business now in operation. Put some of the village property to better use. Maintain and improve our parks. Update our streets if possible. Would like to see a maintenance liaison to give direction to help the maintenance person.
Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: Apply for grants, this is not easy but can be done. Budget our money wisely. Not overspending on things not needed to maintain the village. I have seen a lot of unnecessary spending. Bring the maintenance position back to a reasonable pay. Keep a watchful eye on our lagoon and wells update where necessary and be proactive not reactive.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Gresham community?
A: Positive people who want to help and see Gresham grow with new ideas and help. Have great businesses in town already like: The Big Horn, A Woldford Studio, Country Store, CVA Elevator, Tonniges Motors, York State Bank, Gresham Fire and Rescue, Community Club, soon to open and others, Memory Park.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Gresham community that could be improved upon?
A: Personal property – taking pride in our own property. Lend a hand if someone needs it. Make sure everybody follows the rules not just a few. A board that citizens can come to if help is needed and not be judged. COVID has taken away a lot of events that we all county on so plan for next year.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the village in the next four years?
A: Parks – updated with maybe a walking sidewalk around the park with exercise stations. How about a new gazebo for performances of all kinds? Help the library continue its programs. Streets, water and lagoon facilities updates. Main street update. Update culverts for water drainage in the village. A vote for me would be the candidate who will make changes for the betterment of the community.
Extra: I encourage Gresham residents to get out and vote for the best candidate not a popularity vote, but a person who is experienced and qualified. That would be Daniel Ott. I humbly ask for your vote. Thank you.
