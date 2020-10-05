Candidate for Gresham Village Board - Colton Luettel

Name: Colton Luettel
Occupation: Welder/machinist
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for village board seat for Gresham?
A: I want to contribute what I can to help improve the town I grew up in and am raising my family in. I want Gresham to continue to be a town that its citizens take pride in.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I know that it takes hard work, dedication, and persistence to be a contributing and beneficial board member. I care about my town and encourage others to do the same.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Village of Gresham?
A: In the present, I want to help maintain and improve the appeal of our small town to visitors and residents of Gresham. In the future, I want to work to improve infrastructure and economic development to Gresham.
Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: I think the board should continue to have policies in place to ensure that properties are in compliance with village ordinances. The board should also have the ability to enforce those ordinances, so Gresham is attractive to potential economic development in the future.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Gresham community?
A: Gresham is the ideal small town where you know your neighbors and have the opportunity to enjoy the finer aspects of small town living.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Gresham community that could be improved upon?
A: I would like to work to improve the village’s overall appearance to hopefully attract more people and businesses to our community. I want others to see all that Gresham has to offer.
