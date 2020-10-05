Candidate for Gresham Village Board - Colton Luettel

Name: Colton Luettel

Occupation: Welder/machinist

Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for village board seat for Gresham?

A: I want to contribute what I can to help improve the town I grew up in and am raising my family in. I want Gresham to continue to be a town that its citizens take pride in.

Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.

A: I know that it takes hard work, dedication, and persistence to be a contributing and beneficial board member. I care about my town and encourage others to do the same.

Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Village of Gresham?

A: In the present, I want to help maintain and improve the appeal of our small town to visitors and residents of Gresham. In the future, I want to work to improve infrastructure and economic development to Gresham.