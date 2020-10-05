Candidate for Bradshaw Village Board - Mary Kempf

Name: Mary Kempf
Occupation: Semi-retired/food service
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for village board seat in Bradshaw?
A: I have lived in Bradshaw for 33 years and now that I am semi-retired, I have time to give back to the community and the residents of Bradshaw.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: I have dealt with government regulations and people in numerous capacities when I was owner/operator of a licensed daycare for 15 years, co-owner/office manager of a garbage business for 19 years, a Nebraska State Trooper for three years, worked security at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for 15 years, and taught music for 2 ½ years. I obtained my B.A. in Education from Kearney State College and most recently completed an intense course through North Dakota University and obtained my certification to become a dietary manager while I was lead cook at York General Hospital.
I understand the need for government rules and regulations and the importance of following them at various levels. I have the ability to openly listen to others and work with them toward common goals while still taking direction from others. I am not afraid to tackle new challenges and am open to new suggestions. I work well under stress and don’t give up until the goal is achieved.
While raising my five children in Bradshaw, I was very active with the community youth as a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, softball and baseball coach, and summer ball director. My children and I also volunteered at York Adopt A Pet. I enjoy helping others, especially the elderly.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – for the Village of Bradshaw?
A: I would like to see the Village of Bradshaw continue the clean-up/beautification project that was started several years ago, encompassing the entire community. I believe that if we work together to help each other and treat everyone fairly, this goal can be achieved and the Village of Bradshaw can become a community that will draw new residents and hopefully new businesses in the future.
I would also like to see some community encouraged interactions for the youth, young adults and senior citizens of Bradshaw. By becoming involved with and aware of others and their strong points, we can all benefit and become a closer knit community.
Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise and/or financially) when it comes to economic development?
A: I believe that the village should search for and apply for any available government grants that will help with economic development for both housing and businesses, and subsidize them if possible. Since property is needed for growth, possibly the village could acquire the land and transfer it to new owners as needed. Policy-wise, I feel strongly that everyone needs to be treated alike and fairly, and the village needs to stand firmly behind their policies and enforce them in a timely manner.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Bradshaw community?
A: Bradshaw is small enough that if you want to know your neighbors and others in the village you can. It is a safe community to raise a family in, where people help each other willingly. There are various good schools nearby to meet the educational needs of children. Many of the people that live in Bradshaw or nearby also work here and support each other, thus building good working relationships and friendships. If you need help in Bradshaw, all you need to do is ask or let it be known.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Gresham community that could be improved upon?
A: I feel community improvements could be made in several areas. Dogs running at large create a small but ongoing concern for me, especially with small children being at danger. Owners need to be responsible and also help accountable for their pets. Providing continual community-wide clean-ups twice a year with the village supplying needed equipment would further village improvements. Paving Railroad Street would cut down on the dirt and dust that affect many of the residents, however I know that this is a huge financial responsibility. I would like to see the park be better maintained with restroom facilities available during the warmer weather. I also believe that if the village would sponsor an open house of the businesses in town, more people would have knowledge of what really goes on within the community business wise, possibly drawing more residents and businesses to town.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the village in the next four years?
A: During the next four years, I would like to see the entire village cleaned up with no unlicensed or improperly licensed vehicles sitting around. I would work to see the abandoned and uninhabitable houses demolished and the property cleaned up and ready for new construction. I would like to see Railroad Street paved cutting down on the dirt and dust in the entire village. I would also like to see numerous community groups formed for the various ages and interests of the residents, thus making Bradshaw a closer knit community. And ultimately, I would like to see new housing and new businesses in Bradshaw.
