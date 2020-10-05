Candidate for Bradshaw Village Board - Mary Kempf

Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Bradshaw community?

A: Bradshaw is small enough that if you want to know your neighbors and others in the village you can. It is a safe community to raise a family in, where people help each other willingly. There are various good schools nearby to meet the educational needs of children. Many of the people that live in Bradshaw or nearby also work here and support each other, thus building good working relationships and friendships. If you need help in Bradshaw, all you need to do is ask or let it be known.

Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Gresham community that could be improved upon?