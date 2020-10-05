Candidate for Bradshaw Village Board - Keith Jones

Name: Keith Jones
Occupation: Retired
Q: What prompted you to file your candidacy for a village board seat for Bradshaw?
A: The need to fill a seat that was becoming vacant. Request of some people in the community. Bradshaw is a great place to live and if I can help I will.
Q: What skills, talents, experience and abilities do you possess which would be positives in the role of village board member? Please include your educational and vocational background, as well as involvements.
A: Education -- some college. Worked as a diesel truck mechanic for 10 years and taught diesel truck at SCC for 32 years. Now serve on the board at the York Senior Center.
Q: What do you want to see for the present – and the future – of the Village of Bradshaw?
A: Maintain the community atmosphere, with steady growth.
Q: What role do you think the village should have (policy-wise or financial) when it comes to economic development?
A: We need to welcome new business to the area, as a small community I’m not sure what we can do financially to help.
Q: What are the most positive aspects about living and working in the Bradshaw community?
A: Friendly people, clean village, good proximity to services in York, easy access.
Q: What are aspects about living and working in the Bradshaw community that could be improved upon?
A: Could use more housing.
Q: If elected, what would you like to see accomplished by the village in the next four years?
A: More community involvement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!